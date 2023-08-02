The Way It Was for July 27 issue

50 YEARS AGO July 26, 1973

Southern States Cooperative held their annual membership meeting with co-owners, Marshall Isenberg and Wayne Hatcher, hosted the event. Advisory Board members that were elected for next year was Mrs. Baxton White, Mrs. Earl Walden, Hughie Mcpherson and Cass Thomas Froedge.

The Deposit Bank Softball Team won 3rd place in the Southern Kentucky Invitational Tournament. The week-long tournament was held in Burkesville. Members of the team were: Bobby Biggerstaff, Rico Miller, Leroy Geralds, Terry Carter, Tip Geralds, Mike Davis, Jerry Tooley, Bobby Walden, Larry Ford, Patton Cleary, Wayne Richardson, and Bobby Geralds.

25 YEARS AGO – July 30, 1998

Francis and Uldean (Thompson) Emmert will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a reception on Aug. 2, hosted by their family and friends. They are the parents of two sons, Royce and Jerry, and four daughters, Margene Birge, Maydene Brady, Marcella Swain, and Kathy Emmert.

Betsy (Chism) will celebrate her 90th birthday on Aug. 8 with a reception hosted by her daughter, Betty Nora Doss.

Haley Simpson was named Miss Monroe County Fair in the local beauty pageant during the fair. Lydia Dobbs, of Monticello was named Miss Monroe County and will represent the county during the state contest. Other local winners in the contest were: Miss Teen- first runner-up- Shellie Stephens, second runner-up-Kela Carter; Miss Pre-Teen- second runner-up- Jenna Clements; Miss Petite- winner, Makayla Brook Davis, first runner-up-Chelsa McCreary, second runner-up- Autumn Jade Emerald Tade; Little Miss- winner-Leah Bartley, first runner-up- Hannah Hogan; Little Mister- winner- Steven Mark Burnett II, and first runner-up- Blake Stephens.

Mets Softball team members for this season were: MiKayla Gentry, Cecilee Harlan, Carla Jo Waldne, Chesley Gearlds, Savannah Bryant, Chesley Cain, Ali Turner, A.J. Wilson, Kenzie Rich, Tiffany Hunter, and Courtney Green. Coaches were Kerry Dale Rich, Stevie Jo Wlson, and Bobby Geralds.