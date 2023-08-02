The Way it Was for July 20 issue

25 Years ago- July 23, 1998

Josh James won the State Dairy Production Placement Contest at the State FFA Convention. He will participate in the nationals in the fall. He is the son of Bro. Steve and Debbie James.

Monroe Countians- Sheila Rush, Sharon Page, Polly Baker and Sonny Turner- traveled to Washington D.C. to learn more about the efforts to have our local area designated as an Em Empowerment Zone. Monroe and Metcalfe Counties in Kentucky and Clay and Pickett Counties in Tennessee are making application together to have the entire area designated as the Empowerment Zone which is a federal program that would let the area be eligible for a total of $40 million in rural development and industry recruitment and other projects in an effort to strengthen the communities in the next 10 years.

Jackie E. and Teresa (McMillian) Sheffield will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on July 28. They have two children, Jonathan and Jamie Sheffiled.

In the summer of 1973, twin daughters of Revis and Margaret Isenberg (Geraldine and Earlene) married the sons of Norman and America Fox (Tony and Danny). The couples-Danny and Earlene Fox and Tony and Gearldine Fox were married by Bro. Frank Halsell of Celina, Tenn.

Monroe County FFA was one of few chapters that was recognized at the State FFa Convention as being a Gold Emblem chapter for their accomplishments and projects that were completed during the school year of 1997-1998. The award was received by Wesley Simpson. Wesley and Sarah Eubank both served on the “Courtest Corp” during the convention. Michael Page and Andy Page received their State Degrees.

Joseph Trexler and Lauren Holliday, juniors at Monroe County High School, attended the Transylvania Academic Camp in Lexington. She is the daughter of Michael and Rene Halliday, of Tompkinsville, and he is the son of Lelia Poland of Gamaliel.

50 YEARS AGO July 19, 1973

Special Judge Marvin Sternberg of Louisville, met in Tompkinsville with Joe Lane Travis, attorney for the plaintiffs, and Attorney James C. Jernigan, representing the defendants, behind closed doors to discuss the ground rules for the upcoming trial stemming from a suit brought to court after the May Republican Primary. The NEWS was not allowed in the room and was unable to get information for our readers except that they were taking depositions. The defendants were the incumbents in the local offices and the plaintiffs are the subjects who lost the election to the plaintiffs.

Debbie Bentley won her clothing unit in the Kentucky State 4-H Style Review. Her unit was “ mix and match”. She is from Gamaliel.

Several members of the Monroe 4-H Club attended the Western Ky. 4-H Camp in Dawson Springs. The leaders for the trip were John Jordan and Jewell Pitcock. Campers included: Sarah Finley, Patricia Alvey, Kenneth Mathews, Holly Copass, Billy Booker, James White, Joe Wilkerson and Ella Wilson.