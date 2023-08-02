The Way It Was for July 13 issue

25 YEARS AGO- JULY 16, 1998

The Monroe County Medical Center will have an opening house for their new Speciality Clinic wing of the hospital. The wing has been under construction since spring. The hospital has been having specialty clinics for cardiology and pulmonary for several years and has been successful. They will now be able to include orthopedics, urology, ophthalmology, prenatal, and surgery.

Monroe County Water District Board to renew Larry Ford’s contract as manager for one year. He has held that position for eight years.

Cletra Head, John Osgathorp, and Charlotte Hundley were sworn-in as Monroe County Library Board by County Judge-executive Russell Young.

Darrell and Joyce Emberton will celebrate their 25-year wedding anniversary on July 5. They were married in Tompkinsville. They have two children, Jill and Jan Emberton.

The annual “Goad-Coming” will be held at the home of Arvie and Peggy Goad in Tompkinsville.

The annual John Barry Rich Junior Golf Tournament winners were: 13-15 year old girls- Marci Turner (and overall female medalist), Jeane Cockrill, Sarah Page; 11-12 year-old boys- Travis Radford, Matt Saltsman, Kyle Mims; 9-10 year-old girls- Cecilee Harlan, Lydi Capp, Courtney Gill; 9-10 year-old boys- Tyler Travis, Justin Poland, Russ McMurtrey; 0-8 year-old boys-Riley Williams, Matthew Anderson, Parker Petett; 16-18 year-old boys-Josh Matmey (overall boys metalist), Ashley Thompson; 13-15 yr old boys Eric Guffey, Jared Combs; and 11-12 old girls- Jeron Cockrill, Sara Layne Trible.

50 YEARS AGO- July 12, 1973

Emily Ruth Hayes won the title of Miss Metcalfe County Fair in Edmonton. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jamie Hayes.

Vickie Parsley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Delmus Parsley of Gamaliel, was the third place winner at the Miss Green County Fair pageant.

Mrs. Franklin Pruitt received a silver tray for being the longest PCA member. The award was presented at the Tompkinsville Annual PCA meeting by Bobbie Wilson and Joe Bryant. There were over 1000 people attending the meeting and meal.

State 4-H Talk Meet participants from Monroe County were Melanie Lyons, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Lyons, and Teresa Russell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Avalon Russell, of Summershade.

4-Hers Eugene Myatt, Charles Netherton, Thomas Gearlds, Anthony Myatt, Don Thompson placed third in the State Dairy Judging Contest.

Tracy Joy Emberton’s third birthday party was published in this week’s issue. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs Donald Emberton.

James Chism, Kelly Carter, Mark Moore, and Steve Hagan traveled to Palm Beach, Fla. for the first stop of the 1973 Florida-Bahama Treasure Hunt for older Boy Scouts. The expedition consists of a week’s SCUBA certificate course. The second week is in the Bahama Island using the skills learned in the previous week’s training in diving, snorkeling, sailing and fishing.