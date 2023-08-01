Leave a Comment

50 YEARS AGO – July 5, 1973

Jane Bray Hurt, daughter of Mrs. Virginia Deckard of Louisville, and Glen Bray, of Gamaliel, won third place in the Junior Accounting contest at the National FBLA convention in Washington, D.C.

The Gamaliel Church of Christ has purchased a bus for the purpose of carrying attendants to and from church, when they have no other transportation.

Local Hospital birth announcements were Jason Lynn, so of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Wayne Hays; Dyray Doray Goad, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Earl Goad; Jeanie Jo, daughter of Kr. and Mrs. Tommy \wayne McMillian; Rebecca Lynn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Webb; Marcus Leen, son of Mr. and Mrs. William “Bill” Mann, and Deanna Kay, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Strode.

25 YEARS AGO, JULY 9, 1998

Stacy Lynn Page, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Page of Tompkinsville, and Jonathan William Head, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Head, of Brentwood, Tenn. announced their engagement and upcoming marriage. The wedding will be held on July 18 at First Baptist Church in Tompkinsville.

Phase I of Hwy 163 relocation construction is underway. The plans are to relocate the road around Monroe Memorial Lawn and widening the road from Hwy 1049 to Short Street. A new bridge will be constructed at the intersection of Bushong Rd. and Dragstrip Road.

Kelli Hagan was the winner of the National Junior Beta Speech Contest. She is the daughter of Kenny and Suzanne Hagan and will be in 6th grade at the Monroe County Middle School in the fall.

Tville Inn has new owners– Bill and Peggy Stephens- sold the motel to Billy Joe and Debbie Williams.

Kristie Lee Turner and Jamie Hollingsworth announced their engagement and upcoming wedding on July 25 at Monroe Baptist Church. She is the daughter of Leon and Carolyn Turner and he is the son of Ronnie K. and Barbara Hollingsworth.

Birth announcements this week were Callie Coastin Dubree at T.J. Sampson Hospital on June 8-the daughter of Joel and Jana (Hodges) Dubree and Hannah Rene Murphy on June 15 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green-the daughter of Rickey and Huetta Murphy.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky offered a $400 scholarship to each of two 1998 Monroe County High School seniors-Marcelious Dawson, son of Martha Dawson and Tonya Ryherd, daughter of Sherry Flippin.

Monroe County Band members that attended the University of Louisville Band Camp were Amanda Wyatt, field commander, Christie McKinney, and Stepanie Williams, Co-Captains of Flag Corps and Brandom Isenberg, percussion captain.