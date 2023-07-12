The Way It Was

25 YEARS AGO

JUNE 4, 1998

Birth announcements in this week’s issue were Christopher Bryant, son of Lenneth and Sheila Bryant at T.J. Samson Hospital; Rhea Ann Nez Hammer,daughter of Eddie and Pamela (Rich) Hammer at T. J. Samson Hospital and Tyler J. Stephens, son of Mark and Lisa Stephens of Bowling Green at Greenview Hospital.

Monroe County FFA Officers for 1998-99 are Wesley Graves, president, Kaneia Creech, vice president, Terri Barlow , secretary, Lisa Bartley, treasurer, Jessica Graves, reporter, and Michael Crowe, sentinel

Fountain Run BBQ Festival Fun Run winners were Tot Trot (2-3 yr old) female- Kortney Hurt; ; Kid Run (4-6 yr. old) -male- Dakota Houchen, and female – Melissa Tracy; Youth Run- 7-12 yr old male- Nathan Murley and female- Kelsey Yokley; 1-mile fun race-male- Jeremy Murley and female- Tabatha Oakes.

50 YEARS AGO

A huge wind storm spread severe damage across the county last week. The most severe damage report was that the roof of M-B Supply, Inc material building was blown off and landed in a nearby field. The contents- insulation, window frames, trim, etc. was damaged from the wind and rain. Owners, Ray Birdwell and Jack McClendon, said that it was too early to estimate the dollar value of the damage. In the Old Temple Hill community, Charles Wilson was in his milking parlor when the storm blew off the roof. Also, nearby, Erie Wilson reported that a tree was uprooted and slammed into the side of his house.

Tommy Gale High (son of Mr. and Mrs. Dave High) received his B.S. degree from David Lipsomb College in Nashville.

Richard Ford was pictured in this issue with a 6½ # blue catfish he caught while fishing in the Mill Creek Reservoir. He said he used a toad frog as bait.

Mr. and Mrs. Billy Joe Williams of Bradley Beach, New Jersey, announced the birth of their son, Kevin Dewayne. The grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Billie Frank Williams, and Mr. and Mrs. Dentis Page (and their daughter, Denise) recently visited the new grandson in New Jersey.