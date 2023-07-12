The Way It Was

50 YEARS AGO- JUNE 28, 1973

A serious electrical storm did much damage across the county this past week. Sulphur Lick resident, Charles Geralds, had a hay barn burned that started from a lightning strike,

Paul Wheat of Mud Lick lost seven registered Angus cows, Ernest Bushong, also of Mud Lick lost several head of cattle and a registered Hereford bull in the Mud Lick Community and Hurla Netherton of Beautiful Home lost ten of dairy cows.

Local hospital births announced this week were- James Herman Carter, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. James Herman Carter, and Aryln Christopher Mink, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Mink.

The Senior Citizen Club elected officers- Mrs. Earl Walden, president, Robert Reecer, vice president, and Anna Proffitt and Mary Martin as combined secretary-treasurer.

Willam Starr Carter, son of US Representative Tim Lee and Mrs. Carter, graduated from Culver Military Academy in Cluver, Ind. He was awarded his diploma in absentia as he is being treated in a hospital in Houston, Texas, for a serious illness.

Edwin G. Turner graduated from Officers Candidate School in the Ky. National Guard with the rank of 2nd lieutenant. He is the son of Robert A. Turner of Mt. Hermon, a Tompkinsville High School and the University of Kentucky. He is presently living in Lexington where he is a student in the UK Dental School.

Pippa Pinckley and Ellen Kirpkpatrick are participating in an European Tour with the All-Student Band, USA. The select students in band and chorus are from all across the United States and will be performing in several European countries. They are the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Bratton Pinckley and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kirkpatrick.

Eugenia Froedge, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Wendall Ford is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and plans to continue her education in Economics at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla.

25 YEARS AGO- July 2, 1998

Jason Headrick, 1998 honor student graduated from Monroe County has been elected as the state 4-H vice president at the state Teen Conference held in Lexington. He is the son of Eddie and Ellen Headrck.

Amelia Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Brown, has been named as the state FHA/HERO reporter by the state organization and will represent the state at the national conference in New Orleans. She is an upcoming junior at Monroe County High School in the fall. Her sponsor is Sherrie Eubank.

The first “Leadership- Monroe” sponsored by the Tompkinsville/Monroe County Chamber of Commerce organization. The participants have been meeting monthly since January in sessions led by speakers and using material provided by the Western Kentucky University Institute of Economic Development. Those completing the course were- James Mitchell Spears, Jeff Harrison, Randy Williams, David Anderson, Sonny Turner, Rondal Turner, Charles Emberton, Jerry Monday, Dorothy Curtis, Kim Graves, Sheila Rush, Polly Baker, Brad Copass, Paulete Humphries, Kerry Anderson, Yvonne Hendrix, Gary Rowland and Sharon Page.

Kerra Deckard and Jeffrey Wayne Geralds announced their engagement and upcoming marriage in this issue. She is the daughter of Roger and Mauren Deckard and he is the son of Cletus and Clara Geralds. The outdoor wedding is planned for July 11 at the home of the bride’s parents.

Local student graduates listed were Dennis Pitcock, graduated cum Laude from Eastern Kentucky University. He is the son of Louie and Janice Pitcock. Also Sherri L. Ford was an honor graduate from Bowling Green Regional Technology Center in the medical administration and accounting assistant. She is the wife of Terry Ford and the daughter of Wade and Helen (Spear) Savage.

Shelby Marhaya Emberton arrived at the Bowling Green Medical Center on May 11. She is the daughter of Mark and Shannon (Curtis) Emberton.

Monroe County FFA members attended a conference at the Leadership Training Center in Hardinsburg. Those attending were Brandon Geralds, Craig Scott, Sarah Eubank, Michael Crowe, Shane Henson, Wesley Graves, Kaneia Creek, Jessica Graves, Lisa Bartley, Jeremy Geralds , Terri Barlow, Kacey Turner, Trevor Brown with Mitchell Cunningham, chapter sponsor, and Jill Fudge, chaperone.