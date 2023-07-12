The Way It Was

50 years ago- June 21,1973

Andrew Tooley and Wayne Anderson will spend one week at Troopers Island on Dale Hollow Lake.

Don Thompson scored the highest score at the Dairy Judging Contest in Bowling Green. The contest was judging seven classes of dairy cows. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jess Thompson. Six other Monroe County boys won blue ribbons at the contest–Anthony Myatt, Eugene Myatt, Thomas Geralds, Frank Copass, Charles Netherton and Deno Anderson. Anthony High attended the Livestocking Judging Contest and received a blue ribbon.

Four young ladies modeled their fashions that were made in the 4-H Club clothing project at the area meeting. They were Debbie Bentley, Lorinda Froedge, Michelle Napier, and Patricia Goolsby.

Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Scott celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on May 17. She is the former Mary H. White. Their children are Mr.s Loy White, Joe Edd Scott, Sam Scott, Leslie Scott and Elmer Scott.

The FHA annual state meeting was held at Eastern University in Richmond. There were 800 in attendance. Representing Monroe County High School was: Regina Lyons, Rayna Tooley, Penny Walden, Patrice Hammer and their advisor, Mrs. Jennie Mae Grider.

25 years ago- June 25, 1998

The Fountain Run Flower Shop was destroyed by fire last week. The Fountain Run City Hall/Senior Citizen’s building received some smoke damage. Four volunteer fire departments helped battle the fire- Flippin, Scottsville, Austin Tracy, and the Monroe County Fire and Rescue Squad. The cause of the fire is not known.

The 11-14 year-old girls slow-pitch softball team was undefeated this season. The team members were: Belinda Kirk, Tasha Comer, Kristy Hammer, Jamie Hammer, Kellie Baxter, Brittany Coffelt, Same York, Amanda Bland, Tracy Kirk, Phoebe Bartley, and Stacy Kirk. The coaches were Kevin Dyer and Roho York.

Monroe County High School students who won in the Tri-County Essay contest were Julianna Hayes and Sarah Rhoten.

JHC held their P3 spelling bee. Nikki Norris was the winner with other participants being- Natalie Crawford, Justin Meadows and J. D. Short.

Mr. and Mrs. Donald N. Page celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. She is the former Diane Rouse. They have three children, Dawn Shaw, David and Dennis Page.

Ellen Lee of Gamaliel, graduated summa cum laude in history from Kentucky Wesleyan College. She is the daughter of Paul and Nancy Lee. She is presently in Texas for a three-month internship at NASA.

Amie Jones received her Associate Science degree from Uk’s Somerset Community College. She is the daughter of Gary and Glenda Jones.

Teresa Ford, daughter of Joe and Joyce Frazier, graduated from Bowling Green Regional Technology Center with diplomas in accounting assistant, legal administrative assistant and medical machine transcription programs.

Jonathan Ross was awarded his Doctorate of Optometry from South College of Optometry. He is the son of Larry Tim and Judy Ross.