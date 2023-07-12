The Way It Was

50 YEARS AGO- June 14, 1973

Five lawsuits (or complaints) were filed here as a result of irregularities in the Republican party primary election on May 29, 1973. The suits include Clay Hundley verses Abe

Carter for County Attorney; Tom Evans versus Douglas Carter for County Judge; Wilburn Crowe versus Grace Rush Emmert for County Court Clerk; Dale Bartley versus Paul Ford for Jailer; and Charles Strode versus Billy Polston for Cornour. Hundley, Evans, Crowe, Bartley, and Strode were listed as plaintiffs and all defendants were incumbents in the offices listed. In the complaint, the plaintiffs state that “in concert with other candidates, supporters of other candidates, election officials, other persons enter into a conspiracy to undermine the government of the county and in clear violation of Section 6 which provides for all elections shall be fair and equal.

Rex Rush, mail carrier in the county, was flagged down by a young boy who directed him to another youth that was injured. Rush quickly noted that the injury was serious and rushed the youth, Timothy Hammer, age 12, to the Monroe County War Memorial Hospital. Rush knew that the boy’s father, Cass Hammer, was not at home to help with the injured boy. Several boys were playing near Rhoten’s Cave in the Boles Community when Hammer was hit in the head with rock. Dr. James Head diagnosed the injury as a skull fracture and a small bone splinter lodged in his head. He provided emergency treatment to stabilize the patient and then he was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Louisville. According to reports, the boy had undergone surgery and was in satisfactory condition.

Carmon Collins and Billy Murphy were pictured in this issue with two limits for rockfish caught at Percy Priest Dam near Nashville. The largest of the fish was caught by Collins’s 10-year old son, Merle.

Engagement announcements in this issue was Rita Faye Gordon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Junior Gordon, of Tompkinsville, to Dexter Lee Bryant, son of Mr. and Mrs. Perry Bryant of Summer Shade. The wedding will be held on June 23.

Also, Judith Karen Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.D. “Bill” Smith, to David Russell Young, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Young, all of Tompkinsville. The wedding will be held on July 7 at the First Baptist Church in Tompkinsville.

Brenda Gayle Hunt was named top scholar in Home Economics at Western Kentucky University for the 1972-73 school year.

25 YEARS AGO- June 18, 1998

Five Monroe County High School Juniors have been selected to attend Governor’s Scholars program this summer. There are Sarah Carter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Lee Carter; Allison Carter, daughter of Dr. Michael and Terry Lynn Carter; Julianna Hayes, daughter of Johanna Hayes and the late Julius Hayes; Jessica Hunt, daughter of Freddy and Linda Hunt and Sarah Rhoten, daughter of Garmon and Hilda Rhoten.

GED certificates were awarded to Daneka Whitlow, Brandy Copa, Roger Creek, Nathan Hunter, and Chris Copass. Instructions were Robin Smith and Kathy Crowe and Belden instructions were Jeff Cornilius and Bobby Richardson.

Carson and Chlorene (Emberton) Isenberg celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 15. They were married by Carlos Carter. They have one daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Jimmy Pruitt.

Thomas Heilman received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree for the University of Tennessee at Memphis, Tenn. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Heilman and the late Barbara Conkin.