The Way It Was

25 years ago- June 11, 1998

Monroe County is leading the state in the amount of money per capita for the American Cancer Society through Relay for Life events. Shelley Polston, this year’s chair for the event, reported that $88526.25 was raised this year which figures to $7.55 /per person and the closest to that figure is Trigg County with $6.22/ per person.

Mark Jones was awarded with the most miles run or walked during the Relay for Life event held May 15-16. His distance was 40 miles. He is the pastor of the United Methodist Church in Tompkinsville.

Three Monroe County teachers were recognized with Campbellsville University Excellence in Teaching Awards. There are Barbara (Gumm) Copass, Teresa (Woods) Collins and Carolyn (\Word) Hagan.

Those competing in the Monroe County Youth Marble Tournament were: Brian Pennington, Chris Davis, Joseph Wiley, Mark Cashwell, Mary Collins, Morgan Barnett, Delissa Toley, Jessica Ritter, Shawn Strong, and Kelby Graves. Winners were Chris Davis, son of Jimmy and Eileen Graves, and Jessica Ritter, daughter of Jeff and Angelia Ritter, who will be representing the county at the National Marble Tournament in Wildwood, New Jersey, later this month.

50 years ago June 7, 1973

Kelly Caldwell, who was the first manager of Key Industries was recognized during a recent gathering of former and present Key employees. Caldwell, who opened the factory here in 1952, is now the manager of another Key-owned factory, Tuff-Nut Manufacturing in Little Rock, Ark.. The following were present at the gathering were part of the original employees who are still currently employed. They are: Nell Hammer, Enna Emberton, Alas Bean, Eva Short, Earlene Hodges,Golda Gearlds, Beulah Deckard and three others (who were not present at this event).

Anne Rush, seventh-grade student of Tompkinsville High School, qualified to play in the girl’s state golf tournament held in Glasgow. She came in 15th out of 100 participants and is thought to be one of the best prospects in the state. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Tom Rush.

During the recent Jaycees meeting, the club voted to operate the V.F.W. swimming pool on Magnolia Street this summer. New officers of the club are: Tom Evans, president, Phillip McCoy, internal vice president, Tommy Stephens, external vice-president, Billy Bowman, treasurer, Edgar Sprowl, Jr., reporter, Johnny Miller, Fowler Ross, and Tim Ford, directors, and Joe Bryant, state representative.

Hagan’s Shop, one of the oldest continuous businesses in the county, was honor by International Harvester Company for being a dealer for over 65 years. It was started in 1908 by S.T. Hagan and E.L. Bradshaw. Accepting the award were co-owners- Eugene Hume and Ralph Hagan.