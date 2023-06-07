Last week of May

THE BARREN COUNTY PROGRESS (Glasgow)

Dinosaur World spent last Sunday celebrating its 20th year anniversary where attendees could experience loads of surprises, fossilized fun and facts, and even interact with Gene, the park’s large T-Rex. The park also had a grand opening for its new Jurassic Mini Golf course. Marlene Svensson is the owner of Dinosaur World. She built the first Dinosaur World in Plant City, Fla. in 1998, then the one in Glasgow,in 2003 and the latest one in Glenrose, Tex.

The Glasgow Garden Club will celebrate its 90th Anniversary on June 8 at the Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse with a variety of interesting displays and information for attendees. The anniversary event will be held at 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and will host displays of trees, monarch butterflies, birds, and native plants. A presentation will be displayed of the club’s long standing history Currently, Glasgow Garden Club (GGC) consists of 16 members, a drop to nearly half the amount the club had before the Covid pandemic.

After six weeks of filming in Glasgow, “A Royal Christmas Surprise” wrapped up production late Friday night, May 12. However, it’s not the end of the cinema industry in South Central Kentucky as filming continues with the production of a children’s movie, “Kangaroo Kids”. The film is slated to film in both Barren County and Hart County until Memorial Day

Sierra Harper and Summer Towe make their film debuts on and off the camera for “Kangaroo Kids”. The children’s movie is currently being filmed locally in both Barren and Hart Counties featuring some local actors. Although Sierra and Summer are normally behind the scenes on the set, director Fairai Richmond added them to portray make-up artists in one scene. Sierra Harper graduated from Monroe County High School and is the owner of the Skin by Sierra salon at 323 West Main Street in Gamaliel. Sierra is a licensed Esthetician specializing in spa facials, corrective treatment facials, and makeup artist. However, until the film wraps at the end of May, Sierra is on the movie set making sure all the actors are camera ready.

THE HERALD-NEWS (EDMONTON)

The Edmonton-Metcalfe County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for business neighbors, G4 Salvage and More and Know Your Roots Salon in downtown Summer Shade.

Hannah Glidewell cut the ribbon for G4 Salvage & More and Johnna Pennington’s children did the honors for Know Your Roots Salon. G4 Salvage will provide great deals on high-quality items and then go next door and see Johnna at Know Your Roots Salon for a haircut or color.

For many years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been a vital support for our local Metcalfe County Adult Education Center. Over the years, DGLF has awarded the MCAE center more than $36,000 dollars to ensure our students have the best possible resources to reach their academic goals. For the upcoming 2023-24 school year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has again awarded our Metcalfe County Adult Education Center a $6,000 grant,in support of our “Building a Stronger Community Through Student Success” campaign.

The Edmonton Metcalfe County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at Honeysuckle Consignment & More located at 903 West Stockton Street in Edmonton on Wednesday June 7th.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS (BURKESVILLE)

Autumn Sells will be attending Tennessee Tech University this fall where she will be a cheerleader for the Golden Eagles. She plans on becoming a nurse like her mom and dad both are. Her career goal is to become a nurse anesthetist.

Friday was “Drive Anything But Your Car Day” at Cumberland County High School. There was a parade at 7:20 Friday morning where there was a firetruck driven by senior April Scott, razors, motorcycles, four-wheelers, along with other “rides” that made their way from Veterans Park to the high school.