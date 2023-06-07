25 years ago- May 7, 1998–50 years ago May 3, 1973

25 YEARS AGO- May 7, 1998

Betty Welch Smith, Monroe County High School Yearbook Sponsor, was named Advisor of the Year for the 1997-98 yearbook by the International Multi-Media, the company that prints the MCHS yearbooks.

The R and S Barbecue softball team won the championship in the Relay for Life softball tournment. There were 15 teams competing. Members of the team were: Freddie, Chris, and Ricky Barlow; Eddie Graves; James Hagan; Dennis, Ricky, Dicky, and Foster Kirk; Kelly Maxey; Dwight, Jamie, and Victor Tooley, and Guy Waggoner. Team Managers were Casey Hamilton, Justin Graves, Dustin Kirk, and James Erwin Tooley.

Birthday card showers announced were Helen Bartley’s birthday on May 10 and Clarice Dubree who will be 80 on May 15.

50 YEARS AGO- May 3, 1973

Jane Bray Hurt, a student at Monroe County Vocational School won first place in the Junior Accounting competition at the regional Future Business Leaders of America and also won the state competition. She will represent Kentucky in the National Competition in Washington D.C.

The Music Department will be presenting a musical-”The Familiar Stranger”. Lead roles will be played by Brenda Carter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Carter; Wendall Lyon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Lyon; and David Abney, son of Mr. and Mrs. William S. Abney.

Six Monroe County girls will be competing in the first annual Miss Tri County beauty contest held in conjunction with the annual members’ meeting. They are Linda Curtis, daughter of Mrs Inez Curtis;Gail Harper, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Burford Kyle Harper; Emily Ruth Haves, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Hayes; Janet Kay Holland, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Ray Holland; Lisa Kaye Petett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Petett; Gillia Frances Ray, daughter of Mrs. Bobby Ray and the late Bobby Ray.

Sue Carol Emberton and Karen Faye Short received degrees from Murray State University.

Starting salaries for teachers in the public Kentucky schools, with a bachelor’s degree and no experience will be in the range of $5554 and $7225.

Outstanding overall 4-H Talk Meet winners were: Kerry Lyons, Lorinda Froedge, Teresa Russell and Eugene Myatt. There were 221 participants.

Clara Ferguson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Ferguson, and Steve Hagan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Hagan, won the Tompkinsville High School Tri County essay competition.

Piano Recital for Mrs. Julianna Hayes students included: Pamela Page, Sandra Harris, Tina Hagan, Nancy Gill, Cathy Howard, Barbara Bowman, Debra Vibbert, Debra Birge, Dena Chapman, Anita Hume, Sandra Wilson. Diana Scott. Lorinda Froedge, Wyatt Page, and Timmy Hume.

State Police Detective Lt. William Carter “Bill” Smith died on April 26 of an apparent cerebral hemorrhage. On Nov. 10, 1972, he was blinded by a bullet in a triple shooting, when he and another trooper were attempting to apprehend a suspect associated with the killing of two persons in the Girkin community of Warren County. Smith was a native of Monroe County and is survived by his wife, Margie Petett Smith; two daughters, Carolyn Moore and Lynda Sue Smith; one son, William Thomas Smith; his mother, Mrs. Ann Johnson; four sisters, Mrs. Betty Jo Miller, Mrs. Dorothy York; Mrs. Dean Proffitt; Martha Smith, all of Tompkinsville; and a brother, Arlan Curry.