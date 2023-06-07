25 years ago- May 28, 1998 50 years ago- May 24, 1973

25 YEARS AGO- MAY 28, 1998

A Memorial that lists the names of American soldiers who died in the Vietnam and Korean conflict was unveiled on the Courthouse lawn. Harold Thompson with Veterans of Foreign Wars, George Miller with the American Legion and Randall Baskett with Disabled American Veterans participated in the ceremony.

Ten Monroe County High School football players competed in the Kentucky High School Drug-free Powerlifting Competition and placed second only two points behind the state winner, Saint X High School. The Falcons had three lifters who finished first in their weight class- Shane Riley, Jay Dee Wood and D.J. Burchett. Six lifters made either the All-state Freshman or All-state Sophomore teams- freshmen were: Chad Davis, Derek Otto, Jonathan Hamilton and sophomores were Justin Gerald’s and D.J.Burchett. Other members competing in the state event were Matt Ford, Brandon Hume, and James Combs.

Members of the Monroe County High School Lady Falcons Softball Team that were named to the All-District team were: Nancy Lyon, Veronica Carter, Amanda Shaw, and Natasha Hunt.

Fountain Run Barbecue Festival Horseshoe tournament winners were- first place Doyle Turner and David Watson; Junior Hagan, Barren County, and Greg Turner, Tompkinsville, and Bobby Hagan and Bruce Gibson, of Glasgow were third..

Happy House Play School at Tompkinsville First Baptist Church graduates were: Taylor Grider, Alexis King, Lauren York, Kelsey Rich, Joshua Williams, Coley Graham, Shelby Bartley, Bethany Bean, Schelton Guffey, Lindsey McFarland, Matthew Smith, Wesley Frazier, Hannah Bartley, Erin Cusick, Landon Bryant and Kara Copas. Sharon Hale and Debby James are the teachers.

50 YEARS AGO- MAY 24, 1973

Honor students were announced at the Gamaliel Eighth Grade Commencement. Trudy Geralds (daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Truman Geralds) was named valedictorian and Felicia Pare (daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Garon Pare) was named salutatorian. Other honor students were: Stephanie Holland (daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Ray Holland); Penny Cain (daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Cain) and Lisa Ann Downing (daughter of Mrs. Judy Downing and Joe Downing).

Emily Ruth Hayes (daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Hayes) was named Miss Tri County Electric Beauty Contest at their annual membership meeting.

Debbie Bentley and Lorinda Froedge will represent Monroe County at the state 4-H Style Review in Lexington. Twenty-five 4-Hers participated in the county’s annual style revue contest. The program was coordinated by teen members, Joni Short and Patsye Carlock. Laura Lou Dodson was the commentator.

The Spanish class attended the WKU foreign language student fair and brought home several awards. Those that were recognized were Pippa Pinckley, Billy Joe Travis, Debbie Ethridge, Ross Harlan, Gena Melton, Frank Hale, Jimmy Gregory, Roger Evans, Judy Hodges, James Emberton, Scott Rush, Danny Howard, Janan Crabree, Jim Carter, Anthony Strode, and Ray Lyons. Other participating were Tony Carter, Rachel Tooley, Janet Bacon, Ronnie Hamilton, James Chism and Danny Conkin