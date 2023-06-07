25 years ago-May 21, 1998- 50 years ago May 17,1973

25 YEARS AGO-May 21, 1998

Susan Guffey has been selected as the Monroe County Extension Agent for 4-H. She recently completed her undergraduate studies at Western Kentucky University. She fills the vacancy left by Cathy Celsor’s resignation.

Monroe County Relay for Life raised approximately $87,000 for the fight against cancer. The actual Relay for Life celebration was held on Friday night and Saturday morning at Carter Football Stadium. There were 43 local teams that spent several months raising funds for the cancer-fight and many of the teams spent the night at the stadium before concluding the ceremony on Saturday morning. Campsite decorations was one of the competitions held with the winner named-John Neal’s Christian Crusaders team representing the First United Methodist Church.

Nikki Chesnut was crowned Miss Fountain Run the week before the Fountain Run BBQ festival. She rode in the parade at the start of the festival

Laura E. (Thomas) Bartley will celebrate her 95th birthday on May 27.

Bro Amon Martin will celebrate his 80th birthday on May 31.

Elizabeth Hall will celebrate her birthday on May 24.

April Davis and Dan Bryant were crowned MCHS Prom King and Queen. She is the daughter of Donald Wayne and Ruby Davis and he is the son of Dexter and Rita Bryant.

Three former Monroe Countians were among the University of Kentucky alumni players who took part in the touch football game before the annual Blue/White game in Lexington. They were Bill Bushong, Barry Rich, and Joe Bryant.

50 YEARS AGO- MAY 17, 1973

Tompkinsville High School announced their honor students in the graduating class. They are Rene Burton, Michael Carter, David Chapman, Mark Hammer, Kim Howard, Cathy Landrum,. Gordon McAlpin, Kathy Myatt, Teena Pinckley, Gillia Ray, Tony Ross, Jerry Tooley, and Freda Witty.

Taking honors at the elementary student fair at WKU from TES was Jane Gentry and from JHC were Cathey Howard, Derinda Williams, Earl Dale Bybee, Patricia Froedge, Gay Bacon, and Kevin Isenberg.

Marcia Emberton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ancil Emberton, and Steve Wilson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ephriam Wilson, won the Gamaliel High School Tri County Essay contest.

The children of Mrs. Stanton (Mae Carter) Taylor will be hosting a reception for her 75th birthday.

Fountain Run Elementary School announced their honor students. They were Marla Downing, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Downing, valedictorian; Rachel Crowe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Crowe, salutatorian; Ellen Hunt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Burl Hunt; Michael Carliste, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Brown; and Gary Veach, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Veach.