25 years ago May 11, 1998– 50 years ago May 10, 1973

THE WAY IT WAS FOR MAY 11

25 YEARS AGO May 10, 1973

Three Tompkinsville residents were winners in Quality Express’s cash give- away contest. Manager Patti Graves presents the prizes to Betty Page ($100), Melissa Vinson ($250) and Charles Wilson ($100).

Wedding anniversary celebration announcements were:

McAden and Junaita (Wade) Crawford who will celebrate their 50th anniversary on April 26. They have two sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Runelle Crawford and David and Linda Crawford.

Mr. and Mrs. Ezra and Dora (Sewell) Allen will celebrate their 50th anniversary on May 22.

Emily Emberton and Kevin Williams’ engagement announcement was published. The wedding will be on May 16th. She is the daughter of Mark Emberton and Debbie Emberton and he is the son of Billy Joe and Debbie Williams.

Melinda Kaye Wright and Martin Douglas McNew announced their upcoming wedding on May 30. She is the daughter of Ivan Wright and Brenda Wright and he is the son of Douglas McNew and Doris McNew.

Monroe County Lady Falcon Tennis Team had a good year. Coach Garland Grace said that the weather was not their friend as they had 12 matches scheduled but only got to play five. The team has two seniors, Erica McCreary and Cindy Bowles. The underclassmen returned next year are: Kela Carter, Shana Hume, Andrea McFall, Chyrstena Hagan, Jamie Chapman, Terri Beth Pickerell, Tracey Hays, Mary Grace, Whitney Simpson, Julianna Hayes, Sarah Carter, Jan Emberton, and Lauren Halliday.

50 YEARS AGO- May `10, 1973

Honor students from Gamaliel High School were named. Janet Holland, daughter of Lonnie Ray Holland, was the valedictorian; Tim Wheeler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Wheeler was second; third was Linda Sue Cropper, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Cropper; fourth was Wanda Jean Gentry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Lester Gentry; fifth was Glen Goad, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Goad; Mark Greathouse, son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Greathouse was sixth and seventh was Karen Gay Geralds, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Truman Geralds.

Mrs. Rinda Hodges celebrated her 95th birthday at the home of her son, Clyde and Mrs. Hodges. All of her children were in attendance -Mr. And Mrs. Rondal Hodges, Mr and Mrs. Rad Rouse, Mr and Mrs. Dennis Bowles, Mr. and Mrs. Malcomb Hodges; and Mr and Mrs. Bernard Hodges.

Pictured in this issue are the five generations of Mrs. Dona Dubree, her daughter, Mrs.Pauline Page, her granddaughter, Hazel Strode Pitcock, her great-granddaughter, Vickie Bryant, and her great-great granddaughter, Angela Hope Pitcock.