 Skip to content

Attorney General’s Statement on Election Fraud case

|

Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron released the following press release today in regards to the indictments handed down from the Monroe County Grand Jury on Thursday, April 20.

More information as it becomes available…

 

—-

Press release as follows:

 

Commonwealth of Kentucky
Office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Krista Buckel
502-696-5300
Krista.Buckel@ky.gov

Attorney General Cameron Announces Investigation by His Office Leads to Indictment of Monroe County Constable, Six Other Monroe, Barren County Residents for Election Law Violations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 21, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced Monroe County Constable James “Darrell” Jackson and six other Monroe and Barren County residents were indicted by a Monroe County grand jury for election law violations and other crimes related to the 2022 primary election.

After the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline received a tip regarding suspected election law violations in Monroe County, the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) conducted an investigation. On April 20, 2023, a Monroe County grand jury returned a 40-count indictment charging seven Monroe and Barren County residents with crimes related to the 2022 primary election.

According to the indictment, on May 17, 2022, Darrell Jackson, Sherrye Jackson, Lisa Jackson, and Mary Jackson committed the offence of Engaging in Organized Crime by unlawfully conspiring as part of a criminal syndicate to purchase votes to influence the 2022 primary election.

James “Darrell” Jackson, 60, of Tompkinsville was indicted on one count of Engaging in Organized Crime (Class B Felony) and five counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Voting (Class D Felony).

Sherrye Jackson, 48, of Tompkinsville was indicted on one count of Engaging in Organized Crime (Class B Felony) and one count of Perjury First Degree (Class D Felony).

Lisa Jackson, 35, of Mount Hermon was indicted on one count of Engaging in Organized Crime (Class B Felony) and 17 counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Voting (Class D Felony). She was also charged with one count of Persistent Felony Offender First Degree.

Mary Jackson, 23, Tompkinsville was indicted on one count of Engaging in Organized Crime (Class B Felony), one count of Forgery Second Degree (Class D Felony), and six counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Voting (Class D Felony).

Tommy McClendon 69, of Tompkinsville was indicted on four counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Voting (Class D Felony).

Bonnie McClendon, 67, of Tompkinsville was indicted on one count of Perjury First Degree (Class D Felony), and two counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Voting (Class D Felony).

Leslie Jackson, 36, of Summer Shade, in Barren County, was indicted on a single count of Wrongful Registration (Class D Felony).

The case was investigated by Attorney General Cameron’s Department of Criminal Investigations and was presented to the grand jury by Assistant Attorney General Eric Finke of the Special Prosecutions Unit.

The charges in an indictment are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

 

Posted in Area News, Breaking News, Local News

Leave a Comment