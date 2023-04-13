Tompkinsville City Commissioner Resigns

Update:

On Wednesday, April 12, a special called meeting was held for the Tompkinsville City Commission. It was noted on the agenda that only two items – “Discuss/accept resignation of Commissioner” and “Discuss/approve Commission pay” on the agenda.

Mayor Micheal Bowe and Commissioners Bobby Richardson and Jamie Adams were present at the meeting with City Clerk Garrett Graves presenting a note from Commissioner Sherry Hamilton stating “I resign!” The group voted to accept the resignation, then also go on and send Hamilton her payments due for meetings attended thus far in 2023.

The Commission has 30 days to appoint someone to fill the vacancy or the Governor would appoint.

Published story prior

A lengthy closed session during a special called Tompkinsville City Commission meeting was followed by another notice of a special called meeting on Wednesday, April 12.

The notice for the Wednesday meeting was received on Tuesday morning with the meeting to be held by Zoom (online video conference) with only two items on the agenda — discuss/approve the resignation of a Commissioner and discuss/approve Commission pay.

At press time, no further information was available as to which Commissioner was apparently being discussed.

(Editor’s note: Following the special called meeting, a summary of the meeting and update of information will be posted on our website at www.tompkinsvillenews.com.)

MONDAY MEETING

The special called meeting on Monday night, April 10, was mainly a two hour closed session, which apparently became heated several times as raised voices were heard throughout the building.

The closed session began under the reason of personnel actions and possible litigation at 6:36 p.m.

Returning to open session at 8:28 p.m., Commissioners approved the hiring of Tayden Capshaw as a police department dispatcher at a rate of $12 per hour.

Commissioner Bob Richardson noted that Capshaw was aware that the City was investigating the possibility of centralized dispatch and that the position might not available if that was to occur.

Commissioners also voted to authorize Mayor Micheal Bowe to represent the City’s interest in pending litigation.

The Commissioners also voted to realign departments from their motions in January.

Commissioner Bobby Richardson will now be over the police and fire departments; Sherry Hamilton will now be over the gas department; Bud Hoffman will continue with the water and sewer departments; and Jamie Adams will continue with the park and streets departments.

Earlier in the meeting, the Commission approved the municipal road aid agreement, which is a yearly approval that provides funding earmarked for roadways. The 2024 funding should be approximately $54,000, Mayor Bowe noted.

The group also approved a bid for the archaeological survey, which will be required for a grant for the city park.

Bowe told the group that the last study had been done in 1983, and that the grant application required a current survey.

Bids for the service ranged from Western Kentucky University at $9,000 to Environmental Design and Research in Columbus, Ohio, for $68,500. A total of 10 bids were received with Commissioners approving the lowest bid for the project.

The grant, according to City Clerk Garrett Graves, would provide additional playground equipment that would meet the compliance standards of the Americans with Disability Act.

In addition, it would cover the rehabbing of the current shelters to meet ADA specifications, construct a floating dock near the playground (where a previous dock had been located), chip seal gravel roadways and construction of a new maintenance building.

Jason Greever, with the gas department, demonstrated a new leak detector, which they had been looking to purchase the past two years. The company had offered to let the City test the device, which would cost $23,000. Greever noted that the first use of the machine was to try to isolate a suspected leak at Stephens Manufacturing, which had resulted in over 3,000,000 cu f of gas being used for a bill more than $33,000.

The detector allowed them to find the leak in minutes where the previous detector did not alert them to a leak.

He added that the machine could be used while driving down the streets at a slow rate.

As it was a special called meeting, the Commissioners couldn’t vote to purchase the machine and tabled action until next month.

Greever also asked that the Commission consider working with Stephens representatives to pay the large bill due as adjustments are not made for leaks in the gas department.

In other items of business, the Commission:

— voted to surplus a John Deere mower with a reserve bid of $10,500;

—discussed the sewer plant updates and need to try to isolate a possible water leak at the plant which had logged an increase from 700,000 gallons two months ago to 1.9 million gallons this past month;

— heard a report from Park supervisor Charles Smith who noted they had drug the ball fields and purchased $1,200 in new bases. He also added that they had tried to meet with Wellness Center Director Robin Hagan twice but had been unable to, and stated they had installed new back netting;

— also heard from Smith concerning the possible restocking of City Lake through fish and wildlife partnerships;

— heard that the recording equipment had been installed at dispatch, according to Police Chief Kerry Denton. This had already been used during a recent shooting incident to allow officers to replay audio from the 9-1-1 call; and

— learned that officers would have several training sessions in May including weapon qualifications, taser training, active simulator, and officer Chanse Page would be leaving for the academy.