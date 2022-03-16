The Way It Was

25 years ago–Feb 13, 1997

Fountain Run Post Office celebrated 150 years of serving the community. It was established on Jan. 29, 1847 and was first located in the home of James Duncan, who was the first postmaster. He is also credited with naming the community. The community was called JimTown at the time of establishing the post office. There was already a JimTown in Russell County and there could not be two offices with the same name. It was reported that he decided on Fountain Run because of the many streams and springs in the area. (JimTown in Russell County is now known as Jamestown.)

Gamaliel’s new post office building is now open on Hwy. 100. The 2400 sq. ft. building gives more work room for the employees. Gary Comer is the postmaster.

Carson and Ida Mary (Cleary) Graves celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at the Monroe County Teen Center. They were married on Feb. 17, 1947.

Glen and Hallye Page celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Feb. 22, 1947, in Glasgow.

Monroe County District Extension Board was sworn in by Russell Young, Judge-executive. They were Mark Linkous, Charley Kirklpatrick, Charles Ryherd, William Harlin, Loretta Lyons, and Blanche Trimble.

Sue Carter was appointed as principal of the Monroe County Area Technology Center, formerly known as Monroe County Vocational School. Carter was appointed after the resignation of Bill Poland who had been with the school for over 30 years.

50 years ago– Feb. 10, 1972

Hascal Hale, maker of classic and folk guitars delivered two guitars to Chet Atkins in Nashville. Atkins, who is known in the musical industry as “Mr. Guitar” had expressed interest in the quality of Haile’s guitars at a recent meeting and had ordered two. Mr. and Mrs. Chan McCreary accompanied Haile and his wife to Atkin’s office and were given a tour of the offices and his home.

A special interest story was printed as Ronald Bushong explained his experience with a kidney dialysis machine. Bushong was suffering from kidney failure and as his condition worsened, his kidneys were unable to cleanse his blood from the impurities and he was then evaluated for compatibility with the dialysis machine. He was the first patient to be sent home from Vanderbilt’s Kidney Clinic with a machine to dialysis in his home so that he did not have to make the trip to Nashville three times a week for the six to seven hour procedure.

Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Hammer celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb.14. They are the parents of Nell Hammer and Mildred Hammer Hagan.

Lori Downing and Mary Lynn Holland were presented trophies for selling the most memberships to the Gamaliel PTA.