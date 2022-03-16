The Way It Was

25 years ago– Feb. 6, 1997

Three people perished in a house fire in the Harlan Heights community in Tompkinsville. Mildred Katherine “Kitty” Graves, age 54, her son, Chester Jerome Graves, and her 17-year – old granddaughter, Adonica Shannell Graves, all died when their one-story brick home on Hilltop Drive caught fire. The fire started in the kitchen area. “Kitty’s husband, Jimmy Chester Graves was also in the home but escaped unharmed. He reported that he thought all of them were out but they went back into the home for some unknown reason.

Angela Combs was crowned Monroe County High School Basketball Homecoming Queen, Tammy King was 1st runner-up; Jerri Hunt-second runner-up; Gina Emberton was third runner-up.

Earl and Mae (White) Thompson will be celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary. They were married on Feb. 17, 1962 in Celina by C.J. Mabry.

The Upperman Times, the Upperman,(Tenn.) High School newspaper has received state recognition for the second year in a row. Joy Geralds McCaleb is the advisor for this publication. Joy is a Gamaliel High School graduate.

Julie Proffitt is one of the leading scorers for the Patriots basketball team of the St. Catherine College. The team is 14th in national rankings. Julie is averaging 11 points a game, shooting 72% from the free-throw line and 42% from the arc.

50 YEARS AGO FEB 3, 1972

A one-car accident, near Moss, claimed the life of Charles Dean Rush. He was 19 years old and lived in Tompkinsville.

The Randall Baskett Family was recognized at the Farmers Administration District Farm Family of 1951.

Dr. Wendall Hurt, one of Monroe County’s respected doctors, died on Jan 29, 1972. He had been in declining health for several months. He had open-heart surgery a few days before his death.

The fifth annual Good Neighbor Fellowship breakfast was held with 103 men present, which was a record number of attendees. The event was hosted by the men of First Baptist Church in Tompkinsville.

4-H Radio Day was held Feb. 2 There are presently over 450 enrolled 4-Hers in the county. Joe Stevens, County Youth Worker interviewed the extension assistants about their work in the nutrition program for the youth in Monroe County. The assistants are Anna Ritter, Louise Veach, Jewell Pitcock, and Neva Walden. Myrna Yee is the Home Demonstration Agent.

“American Pie” was the top pop song this week and Loretta Lynn’s “One’s on the Way” was number one in the country charts.