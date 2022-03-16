The Way it was

50 years Feb. 17, 1972

Lewis Carter, a Tompkinsville graduate, was the “spark plug” that Somerset Community College needed to defeat Southeastern Community College in a recent basketball game. Pivot man Carter had 12 rebounds and 8 points during the first half that ended in a close score at the end of the half. His hot shooting and excellent ball-handling during the second half of the game helped pull out the victory.

Bill Bushong, 1968 Tompkinsville graduate, signed a contract to play football for the Green Bay Packers professional football team. He was picked in the 6th row of the draft and was the only defensive lineman that the team picked in the draft. Packers coach, Burford “Baby” Ray was present for the signing.

American Private Enterprise has scheduled a 10-week program for local students to learn about business and private enterprise. John Jordan, Agricultural Extension Agent, and Ronnie Rush, Mammoth Cave Association representatives will be leading the program. Garnetta Davis and Patricia Emberton are junior assistants for the event.

Ruthie Hayes was named Homecoming Queen and Johnny Earl Welch and Terri Travis were her junior court.

25 years ago. Feb. 20, 1997

Carla Cross died from a severe head injury after falling down the basement steps at her home. Charles Strode, Monroe County Coroner, said that she had evidently fallen when she tried to step over a baby- security gate. She was a TES preschool teacher and had been with the district for eight years.

Gamaliel Sportsman Club held their annual Deer Banquet where the following awards were presented to the members. Chris Comer (biggest buck with a gun); Barry Blackwell (biggest doe with a gun); Chad Comer (biggest buck with a muzzleloader) and Chase Collins (biggest deer in the youth division).