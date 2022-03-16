The Way it Was

50 YEARS AGO Feb 24, 2022

William Abney was recognized by the Audubon Council for his distinguished service to the Boy Scouts organization. He first started as a Cubmaster and continued through scouting until he became ScoutMaster for Troop 23 and served for 12 years.

Cornwell Jewelry was the victim of a costly burglary on Feb. 16. The loss was estimated at over $15000 as reported by the owners, Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Cornwell. The thieves gained entrance to the building by cutting a hole in a panel in the basement wall big enough to crawl through. They drug the 800 safe to the backdoor and cut through a layer of steel and concrete to gain access to the bottom of the safe. Most of the valuables had been stored in the safe.

(editor’s note- spoke with a member of the Cornwell family who reported that the robbery was never solved and no merchandise was recovered)

Mark Hammer, Pippa Pinckley, Janan Crabtree, Sue Lyons, Ellen and Susan Kirkpatrick, and Sharon Pruitt attended Morehead State University’s Music Clinic.

Tompkinsville FFA President, Rondal Hammer, announced the Star Farmer Award winner as Ricky Miller. Eddie Crowe, Gamaliel FFA President, announced their Star Farm recipient as Mark Copass.

Gamaliel FHA was represented by Janet Holland and Vickie Bryant at the Simplicity Style Revue at Castner Knott’s in Bowling Green.

JHC cheerleaders were Loretta Carter, Brenda Strode, Brenda Carter, Terri Eldred, and Teresa Dickerson.

25 years ago Feb. 27, 1997

Over 70 people attended a community-wide meeting sponsored by the YMCA. The meeting was to gauge the interest of the community toward having a YMCA chapter in Monroe County. The sponsors were pleased with the response and will continue to move forward to see if this is a feasible project.

After winning top honors at the Regional Academic, two students advanced to the state contest. Lindsay Geralds placed second in the state in English composition and Kirk Biggerstaff placed third in Language Arts.

Leslie Savage placed first in the Jr. Varsity Division of the cheerleading contest held in Lexington.

Ryan Hammer, a P-4 student, won the self-esteem essay contest sponsored by the Joe Harrison Carter PTA.

MacShane Andrews was recognized for joining the prestigious 1000-point club at Monroe County High School.

Charlie and Oleta Wheeler of Lamb were chosen as the Valentine King and Queen at the February meeting of the Fountain Run Senior Citizens Club.

Terri Denise Taylor and Thomas Martin Chandler announced their engagement. The wedding will be March 1 at the Gamaliel Baptist Church.