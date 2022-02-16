Spring wildfire season in effect through April 30

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The spring wildfire season is now in effect through April 30 across Kentucky, which under state law prohibits burning between the daylight hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry urges caution when burning debris during this season. The KDF says they have responded to 93 wildland fires since January 1, with nearly 40% attributed to debris burning that got out of control.

“Any time a citizen decides to burn brush, they should make that decision by using all the information available to them,” said Division of Forestry Director Brandon Howard. “Monitoring weather patterns, paying special attention to humidity levels, wind speeds, and being alert to red flag warnings issued by the National Weather Service. Informed decisions about outdoor burning increases the safety of our firefighters and our communities.”

For those who choose to burn debris, the KDF says:

–Consider alternatives to burning. Some yard debris, such as leaves and grass, may be more valuable if composted.

–Check with your county fire marshal’s office for local laws on burning debris. Some communities allow burning only during specified hours; others forbid it entirely.

–Check the weather. Don’t burn if conditions are dry or windy.

–Only burn natural vegetation from your property. Burning household trash or any other synthetic materials is illegal. Trash should be hauled away in an approved manner.

–Plan burning for the evening hours when conditions are typically less windy and more humid.

–If you must burn, be prepared. Use a shovel or garden hoe to clear a perimeter around the area where you plan to burn.

–Keep fire tools ready. To control the fire, you will need a water hose, bucket, a steel rake, and a shovel for tossing dirt on the fire.

–Never use flammable liquids such as kerosene, gasoline, or diesel fuel to increase burning speed.

–Stay with your fire until it is completely out.

–If your fire escapes your control, immediately call 911 and then your local KDF field office.

This also holds true for campfires and barbeques. Drench burning charcoal briquettes or campfires thoroughly with water. When the coals are soaked, stir and soak them again. Be sure they are cold and carefully feel to be sure they are extinguished. Never dump hot ashes or coals into a wooded area.