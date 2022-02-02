New director of Kentucky Emergency Management named
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced the appointment of retired Kentucky State Police Col. Jeremy C. Slinker as the new director of Kentucky Emergency Management beginning on March 1.
He is currently the director of the Ranger Division for Kentucky State Parks and served with the KSP for 25 years as a trooper and in all supervisory ranks, holding command positions in post operations, special operations and drug enforcement/special investigations. In 2016, he was appointed to the KSP command staff as the special enforcement troop commander and in 2017 was promoted as the operations division director.
Michael Dossett, the current EM director was to retire in December, but agreed to stay on following the deadly western Kentucky tornado outbreak in December, which claimed at least 77 lives.
“Strong leadership at Emergency Management has been critical as we have faced emergency after emergency, and I know Col. Slinker has the experience and know-how to help us prepare and respond in the future,” Gov. Beshear said. “Director Dossett and I are pleased to welcome Col. Slinker to his new role.”
Dossett said he was fully supportive of Slinker serving as his successor.
Col. Slinker’s service in law enforcement leadership exemplifies a required skill set in emergency management. He has been a close colleague representing both KSP and Kentucky State Parks in the Emergency Operations Center during many past disaster events. Jeremy’s experience in crisis management makes him the right person to lead the agency into the next chapter, and I am proud to welcome him to the KYEM team as the next director.”
Slinker said he was honored by the appointment.
“Kentucky Emergency Management has consistently impressed me over the years as they managed emergencies and disasters across this state, which reflects Director Dossett’s excellent leadership. The commonwealth will get nothing but my best commitment to tirelessly work toward a safe and prepared Kentucky.”
Col. Slinker resides in Richmond, Kentucky, and is a 1993 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University.