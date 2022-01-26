Reports: Mack, UofL discussing separation agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — The University of Louisville has called a joint meeting of its Board of Trustees and Athletic Association Board for Wednesday afternoon amid widespread speculation that Chris Mack has coached his last game for the Cardinals.

WDRB’s Eric Crawford and The Athletic reported Tuesday evening that school officials are in discussions over his future. UofL’s announcement of the 4 p.m. meeting gave no details, saying only that the purpose is to “discuss proposed or pending litigation and personnel matters.”

However, The Athletic, citing what it called a source with direct knowledge, reported that the school and Mack are in the final stages of negotiations for a separation agreement, and Mack’s radio show Tuesday night was canceled.

WDRB also said that Mack, Louisville players and interim Athletics Director Josh Heird will meet Wednesday morning.

Mack is in his fourth season of a seven-year deal, but hasn’t been able to approach the success he had at Xavier, which led former AD Vince Tyra to hire him after the 2017-18 season, describing him “an elite coach.”

Disillusionment with Mack among UofL’s fan base began last season when the Cards failed to make the NCAA Tournament after being upset by lower-seeded Minnesota the previous year in the first round of the tourney.

Dissatisfaction then escalated this season and he has been under fire due to an 11-9 start — UofL’s worst in two decades. Mack’s problems this year started with a six-game suspension imposed by the school because of his mishandling the firing of assistant coach Dino Gaudio. Furthermore, the NCAA charged the basketball program with two Level 2 violations regarding using graduate assistants in practice and the production of improper recruiting videos.

Following an 82-70 loss to Notre Dame in the KFC Yum! Center Saturday, fans booed as the team left the court. After the game, co-captain and graduate senior Malik Williams declined to answer when he was asked if the players were still responding to Mack’s coaching or had tuned him out.

UofL lost at Virginia Monday night 64-52, its fifth defeat in the last six games — four by double digits, the first time that has happened since 1940. The Cards are now 11-9 overall and in seventh place in the ACC with a 5-5 record after winning their first four league games.

Mack’s record at UofL is 68-37 (.544), the second-lowest winning percentage in school history by any coach who has coached for three seasons or more.

Mack’s status with school officials has also undoubtedly been hurt by attendance figures that have dropped to historically low levels. While the Notre Dame game that featured a ceremony retiring Russ Smith’s jersey attracted 16,000 fans, most crowds have been in the 8,000-10,000 range in the 22,090-seat arena. Louisville went into this season with a streak of 39 consecutive years ranked among the top seven nationally in average home attendance.

UofL’s next game is against No. 9 Duke Saturday at noon in the Yum! Center.