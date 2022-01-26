Omicron running rampant in Kentucky, including governor’s son

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The COVID-19 pandemic has really struck close to home for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear as he announced on Monday that his 12-year-old son Will has tested positive for the virus.

“This morning, my son tested positive for COVID-19 through a rapid test, which was later confirmed by a PCR test,” Beshear said during a press conference held remotely from the Governor’s Mansion, as he was in quarantine. “He is generally asymptomatic; we believe because he is both fully vaccinated and recently boosted. In fact, he is shooting basketball right now by himself.”

The governor added: “He is a tank, he is going to be just fine, but he wants to make sure he doesn’t infect any of his friends, or for that matter, anyone else. The rest of our family is negative, having been tested twice today. We are trying to be extra careful, given Will’s testing positive this morning.”

State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack conducted his part of the briefing from the press conference room at the Capitol.

According to the case count reported to state health officials over the weekend, Saturday saw 13,797 new cases of COVID with 29 deaths, and a positivity rate of 32.65%. Sunday had 11,648 new cases, 25 deaths, and a positivity rate of 33.10%. Monday, which usually sees fewer cases due to some of the labs being closed over the weekend, reported 3,912 new cases with 22 deaths and a positivity rate 33.06%.

“Ninety-five percent of all the COVID deaths in Kentucky since July 1 are in unvaccinated persons,” Stack said. “This suffering usually doesn’t need to occur, as vaccination almost entirely eliminates this risk. I do hope more folks will continue to get vaccinated, to protect themselves from that horrible outcome.”

Last week saw 83,159 new cases, according to Stack. “It’s a new record, one we would be grateful not to set, week after week.”

There is some reason for optimism, however. Dr. Stack pointed out that New York, Rhode Island, and even the United Kingdom, whose omicron surges began several weeks before it did in Kentucky, are now seeing just as sharp of a decline.

“That means we could be seeing the back side of this escalation,” he said. “If that’s the case, that’s really good news. Now, we won’t know if we are in the decline until we are far enough into it to show that the trajectory has changed.”

Stack added that all of us can help our health care workers and hospital system by not going to an emergency room just to get a COVID test. This overwhelms the emergency care system and makes the situation worse.