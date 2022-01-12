NOTICE—CORRECTION TO THE FUNERAL SERVICE DIRECTIONS.

David Paul “Merle” Scott, age 65, of Mount Hermon, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born on Jan. 25, 1956, the son of the late Fredrick Clyde and Martha Louave (Montgomery) Scott. He was a 1974 graduate of Bradford High School in Pennsylvania and married Holly Leigh Sherman on April 4, 1986. He proudly served in The United States Air Force.

David was a very hard worker, he started working at the age of 14 at a newspaper print office in Bradford, Pennsylvania, and worked various construction jobs. He spent 18 years at Belden in Tompkinsville working, eating, and sleeping. His favorite job was his last few years working with the Smith boys of Moss, Tennessee where he learned so much and had the most fun. David had a love for motorcycles, horses, guns, bonsai trees, CB radio, hanging out with friends, eating and drinking, and watching the western channel. David loved so many people and he made friends everywhere he went and was loved by many. He was friendly, kind, generous, and always ready to drop what he was doing to help a buddy in need. He could build anything, fix it and tear it down. He could fall asleep anywhere and did. David could outeat anybody and loved working outside, planting trees, and watching them grow. He loved kids and adopted them all as well as any dog he came across.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Holly Leigh Sherman; one daughter Hailey Scott; one son, Ethan Scott; sisters, Lois Pivovarnik and husband Al, a niece, Renee Back and husband Kevin, a nephew Brian and Brittany Pivovarnik of Wayland, New York; best friends, Lonnie Dennison of Pennsylvania and Boogie Preston of Ohio and countless friends.

In respect to David’s wishes cremation was chosen.

A Memorial Service will be held on ZOOM, Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. CST.

