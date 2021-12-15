Low-interest disaster loans available for 24 Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to businesses and residents in 24 Kentucky counties, following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to last weekend’s severe weather outbreak.

The disaster declaration covers Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren counties in Kentucky, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

In addition, small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in these adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Calloway, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Crittenden, Edmonson, Green, Hickman, Larue, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marion, McCracken, McLean, Ohio, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, and Webster.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Kentucky small businesses and residents impacted by this disaster in every way possible under President Biden’s disaster declaration for certain affected areas,“ said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”