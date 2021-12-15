Ky National Guard helping in relief efforts

As of today, nearly 600 Kentucky National Guard soldiers and airmen are on the ground working with civilian authorities to expedite recovery efforts in the areas devastated by severe tornados last weekend.

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Army Brig. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, Adjutant General of the Kentucky National Guard, will conduct a press availability at 11 a.m. (EST), Dec. 16 in Mayfield, Ky.

The primary outdoor location is the Mayfield City Hall, 101 East South Street, Mayfield. The alternate indoor location, in case of inclement weather, is the Graves County Emergency Management Building at 100 Dick Castleman Parkway, Mayfield.

Hokanson will provide brief comments followed by Lamberton who will detail the work being carried out by Kentucky Guardsmen and women.