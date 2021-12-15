KCADV Crisis Response Underway:

In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that ripped through Western Kentucky this past weekend, KCADV has been working hard to identify the status and immediate needs of regional programs in Western Kentucky.

Two programs–Merryman House and Barren River Area Safe Space–suffered the most direct damage and need our community’s immediate help.

We are grateful that shelter buildings and other facilities did not incur any substantial damage beyond loss of power, but the homes of many clients and staff did.

Many survivors and advocates have had their home destroyed or otherwise been displaced and are in need of IMMEDIATE emergency assistance such as housing, food, water, and transportation.

Basic utilities throughout the region range from spotty to non-existent. Programs are scrambling to work without internet or cell phone service, but grateful to have water, power, and heat–essentials that many survivors and staff still lack.

What’s more, not all clients have been accounted for.

Due to the lack of phone and internet service, advocates have been conducting old fashioned, in-person, door-to-door well-checks.

In addition to leading crisis response efforts amid the need for immediate disaster relief, shelter program staff are still doing their primary jobs–serving domestic violence survivors in need.

DV crisis calls and day to day shelter operations never stop, not even for natural disasters or pandemics, both of which can intensify risks of further incidents of violence.

No matter what, we are there for survivors and for each other.

I am asking you to be there for us now.

KCADV has created an emergency fund to assist with critical needs for clients and staff suffering hardship in the aftermath of this disaster.*

Your donation will DIRECTLY provide relief for families experiencing staggering devastation and trauma.

It is time to go the extra mile for domestic violence survivors who are already feeling the trauma of abuse, and to rally around our domestic violence shelter programs with our support, lifting them up in a time of need just as they do for others every day.