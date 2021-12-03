Ky. Board of Education sets restrictions on corporal punishment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Board of Education has adopted a new administrative regulation that would place more restrictions on the use of corporal punishment in state schools but stopped short of making it an outright ban.

Legislation passed by the 1982 General Assembly permits the use of corporal punishment by teachers for the purpose of maintaining classroom discipline. However, in 2019, they also passed a bill requiring the Kentucky Department of Education to provide resources related to, and requires districts to adopt, trauma-informed discipline policies. Trauma-informed discipline policies seek to balance accountability with an understanding of traumatic behavior.

“There is a persistent rub between our work-related to trauma-informed discipline and the permissive statute,” said Matthew Courtney, policy advisor in KDE’s Office of Continuous Improvement and Support.

Based on the Board’s authority to issue regulations related to student discipline and student welfare, he said KDE saw fit to bring forward the regulation to limit corporal punishment in the state.

“This should not be seen in any way as an endorsement of corporal punishment from the department or the board,” said Courtney. “This is the next step in what has been a 30-year mission to end corporal punishment in Kentucky.”

The regulation defines corporal punishment as the deliberate infliction of physical pain by any means upon the whole or any part of a student’s body as a penalty or punishment for misbehavior. It also seeks to exempt from corporal punishment students with an Individual Education Plan, 504 plan and those who are classified as homeless or are in foster care.

If a district chooses to allow corporal punishment, the schools must get written consent from a student’s legal guardian within the first five days of the school year, if the guardian wishes to allow corporal punishment to be used as a behavior intervention. Before administering corporal punishment, the school must receive an additional verbal consent from the student’s parent or guardian.

It must be administered by a principal or assistant principal in the presence of at least one additional certified staff member who is of the same gender as the student. Afterwards, the student must receive a minimum 30 minutes of counseling by the school guidance counselor, school social worker, school psychologist or other qualified mental health professionals by the end of the next school day.

Each local school board must adopt a policy that either bans or allows the practice. There are currently 156 districts in Kentucky that explicitly prohibit the use of corporal punishment in their district policy manuals. Four more allow it, while 11 have no clear corporal punishment policy.

“I’m on record as saying I consider this a barbaric practice,” said Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. “I’m embarrassed that it exists anywhere in the state of Kentucky.”

The new regulation will be filed with the Legislative Research Commission within two weeks. Based on what happens in the legislative review process, it would likely become effective around July 2022.