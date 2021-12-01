After ‘weird’ three weeks, Mack returns to an improved team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – After what he at various times Monday and Tuesday termed a weird, strange and surreal three weeks away from his Louisville basketball team, head coach Chris Mack is returning from his six-game suspension at an ideal time.

Mack officially resumed his duties with a staff meeting Sunday evening, the day after the Cardinals (5-1) showed vast improvement following a four-game rocky start, earning the nickname “Baha Bullies” by winning the Baha Mar Bahamas Championship Saturday.

But Mack won’t be dipping his toe back into the water cautiously — his first game back roaming the sideline will be against Michigan State (5-2) Wednesday at 7:16 p.m. (ESPN) in East Lansing, Mich., for UofL’s first true road test as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

“They’re really good, well-coached by a Hall of Fame coach. I’ll let Coach Mack deal with that one,” assistant Mike Peagues quipped after leading the Cards to the Baha title at the end of his successful stint as acting coach.

“Mike did an amazing job, to step in as a substitute teacher, which was basically what he was,” Mack said during his welcome back press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Being able to have your own voice, your own belief that mirrors how we do things as a program, I think he did an incredible job.

“I don’t want to lose Mike, but I think that gives him a ton of evidence to athletic directors around the country that hey, this dude took on a team that hadn’t played a regular season game, and he goes 5-1 and wins a Thanksgiving tournament against some really good coaches. Ben Howland (Mississippi State) has been to Final Fours, Mark Turgen (Maryland) has won a Big Ten championship. And Mike did it, not with a veteran crew that’s been together for years; we have eight newcomers.”

Given that many new players, it probably shouldn’t have come as a total surprise that UofL was shaky early. Still, the inconsistency against inferior competition, problems executing a new, up tempo offense, defensive lapses and a lack of toughness on the boards were concerning enough to raise some red flags.

The Cards lowered those flags considerably with their performances in the Bahamas, showing significant progress in their two biggest issues–defense and rebounding. In victories over Mississippi State (72-58) and Maryland (63-55), UofL held that pair to a collective 35.7 percent shooting overall, including 17.2 percent from three-point range (5-29). They also manhandled them on the boards 98-63, including 17-2 on the offensive glass against the Terps.

UofL left Nassau ranked No. 19 in defensive efficiency at KenPom.com

“We weren’t perfect,” center Malik Williams said. “But I think our response was everything. I think how we responded is gonna be who we’ll be through the rest of the season. We won and we did it in a big, big way. So that was a big step and now we’ve got to sustain it.”

Williams was foremost among the Cards who elevated their game. Against Maryland, he had 13 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, all season highs. For the two games, he contributed 21 points and 22 rebounds and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

“I think he gave a better effort,” Mack said when asked why Williams was so much better in the Bahamas. “It’s elementary, but it’s true. I think so often in the first four games he sat behind the post player very lazily. You’ve got to fight to front. That’s how we want to keep the ball out of the post. Offensively, he’s got to be stronger with the ball and make better decisions around the rim. When you add that, he’s an all-ACC-type player.”

Williams and his teammates will face their toughest test of the season against Michigan State, even though the Spartans aren’t ranked. They have a well-earned reputation of being one of the most physical teams in the country year in and year out under Hall of Famer Tom Izzo.

“Michigan State, they’re a team with a true identity,” Mack said. “No matter who their players are, they’re going to play extremely fast. They’re going to race the ball up the floor, down your neck, if you don’t get back. But when the shot goes up that’s when you’re going to either lose or win. That’s why he’s practiced in (football) shoulder pads before and why more rebounding has come from East Lansing and spread to a thousand different programs around the country.”

The Spartans lost their opener to No. 8 Kansas 87-74 in the Champions Classic in Madison Square Garden and fell to No. 4 Baylor 75-58 last week in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Their best player is 7-foot junior Marcus Bingham Jr., who is averaging 10.9 points and 7.1 rebounds. The only other double figure scorer is 6-8 senior Gabe Brown at 13.4 ppg. MSU has held opponents to 37.6 percent shooting, including 28.6 on three-pointers.

What would a win over Michigan State mean for the Cards?

“It would be huge,” forward Dre Davis said. “Winning in the Bahamas and then being able to come back and get an actual, true roadkill … I think that would be huge for our confidence and showing who we are capable of being down the road.”

FOOTBALL NEWS: WATKINS OUT, CHANDLER HONORED

Louisville’s football team will be missing one of its top offensive players in its bowl game later this month, with the news Tuesday that freshman wide receiver Jordan Watkins is entering the transfer portal. His top two options are reported to be Kentucky or Purdue.

Watkins, a Butler High School product, was considered an up-and-coming star for the Cardinals (6-6).

He ranked second on the team in receptions (35), receiving yards (529), and touchdown catches (4). He also returned eight punts for 85 yards and one kickoff for 28 yards.

Watkins’ departure probably means more playing time for Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, who is the fourth-leading receiver with 26 catches, 398 yards and four TDs.

Redshirt junior guard Caleb Chandler was UofL’s only selection on the All-ACC first team, becoming just the second Cardinal offensive lineman to earn first-team honors, joining former teammate Mekhi Becton (OT, 2019).

Linebacker Yasir Abdullah and cornerback Kei’Trel Clark were both named to the second team, while tight end Marshon Ford was a third-team pick. Offensive lineman Cole Bentley, linebacker C.J. Avery and safeties Kenderick Duncan and Qwynnterrio Cole were honorable mention.