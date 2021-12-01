50 years Nov.11, 1971

Winners in the Monroe County 4-H Variety Show were Karen Harlin, speciality act, singing “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and Audrey Tayse, who was runner-up, twirling her baton to the music, Yo-Yo”. Both are members of the Gamaliel 4-H Club which won first place in the club competition for the third year in a row. There were six other clubs in the competition.

Monroe County received a check for $68871.59 for the property taxes for their facilities. They are one of the largest single taxpayers in the county.

Joe Harrison Carter Elementary School had two beauty contests as part of their fall festival activities. Sheila Dickerson, Miss Monroe County Fair crowned the winners.

Winner of the Little Miss Carter Elementary was Suzanne Birge from Mrs Wright’s class and she was escorted by Kenny McPherson. Derinda Williams was runner-up and she was escorted by Earl Dale Bybee. The title of Miss Carter Elementary went to Terri Elred from Mrs. Walden’s class was escorted by Billy Bowman. Runner-up was Cathey Howard and she was escorted by Steve Birge.