50 years ago Nov. 25, 1971

Hagan and Stone Pallet Mill, located on Celina Road, was completely destroyed by fire, on Nov. 23. Origin of the first is unknown. The fire was reported to Gene Hagan, co-owner of the mill, by Kenneth Stephens about 6:20 p.m. and by the time Hagan arrived at the scene, the structure was fully engulfed. By 7:00 p.m.- it was completely on the ground. Losses in the fire were estimated at around $50,000.00. Grady Stone is the other co-owner.

Rev. C. Wyman Copass was elected to serve as president of the Kentucky Baptist Conference at their meeting in Lexington.

Barry Steen, originally from Gamaliel, has joined Western Kentucky University’s Health Service as a pharmacist in the University Hospital. He was previously at Graves Gilbert Clinic.

Fifth District Congressman Tim Lee Carter will seek his fifth term in the 1971 primary.

Roselie Wright Calloway, formerly of Monroe County, was named “Center Director of the new Child Care Center opened at the First Presbyterian Church in Georgetown.

Three Monroe County 4-Hers had a net profit of over $120 per acre while carrying a 4-H Graze-More-Beef project in 1971. The members were Lisa Downing, Danny McCreary, and Eugene Myatt.