50 years ago nov 18, 1971

Sammy Graves signed a four-year athletic grant-in-aid from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville. While in high school, the six-foot, three-inch, 200-pound football player had played offensive center until his senior year, when Coach Frank Petett moved him to offensive tackle. He will be joining another Bear alumni, Elois Grooms, who signed with Tech last year.

Seventeen applications have been sent to the International Christian tours to book space on Bro. Stan Craig’s upcoming tour of Europe and the Holy Land. This is the last tour that will be booked at $875.00 as the price will increase next year. Bro. Craig is the minister at First Baptist Church in Tompkinsville.

Vickie Pitcock, Gail Harlin, Janet Holland, and Karen Gearlds had the experience of joining 200 plus other students in the annual Choral Festival choir at Morehead State University. Under the direction and encouragement of their director, Ken Holbrook, they began rehearsing the 133- page music pages for the 45-minute presentation, in June for the November concert. After hours of work before and during the presentation weekend, they felt that they had experienced an event that few people have-making music with a large number of their peers.

Sandra Conkin was one of the homecoming queen candidates at Lindsey Wilson College. The queen will be crowned during the football game between the Blue Raiders and Lees Junior College.

Rosalie Wright Calloway, a Monroe County native, received an honorary commission from Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Robert Miller. Rosalie is doing post-graduate work at the University of Kentucky. She was a former FFA sweetheart for the Tompkinsville FFA chapter.

Jane Ellen Hale and Elizabeth A. Young are among 315 seniors who are doing their student teaching this semester at Eastern Kentucky University.

Willie Paul Brown, Royce Hood, Paul Brown, Evert Ford, and Donald Ray Williams were pictured in this week’s edition with their deer that each of them had killed at the beginning of deer season.