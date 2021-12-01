| logout
50 years ago Nov. 7, 1971
In the Governor’s race, Tom Emberton, the Republican candidate, won the Monroe County vote, but Wendall Ford, the Democrat candidate won the statewide race.
Serving as Gamaliel FHA officers were: Janet Holland, president; Debbie Bean, songleader; Vicky Pitcock, historian; Joyce Jones, parliamentarian; Linda Cropper, treasurer, and Dixie Strode, chapter advisor.
JHC PTA officers for this year are J. W. Page, president; Annie Lee Bybee, secretary; and Janice Williams, treasurer.