Hwy. 63 to have section closed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Nov. 24, 2021) – A pipe replacement project will temporarily close a section of KY 63 Tompkinsville Road in Barren County next week. Beginning Monday, Nov. 29 KY 63 Tompkinsville Road will close near Falling Timber Creek at mile point 8.7. The roadway is expected to open by the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 3.

A detour using U.S. 31-EX, KY 249 and KY 820 will be in place. Motorists should plan ahead as the detour will add additional travel time. The temporarily closure is necessary for crews to replace drainage pipes in two locations.