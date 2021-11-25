ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES SHUTS DOWN ROAD

Update: 9:30 p.m. — Bystanders have reported that five additional patients are being taken to Monroe County Medical Center..

——

Update 9:18 pm — According to reports, six are being transported to Bowling Green via ambulance – the remaining patients are being transported to Monroe County Medical Center for treatment. The area will remain closed for the accident investigation. Please continue to remember all those involved in your thoughts and prayers on this holiday night…

——-

UPDATE: Mutual aid has been called in from nearby agencies, according to scanner traffic – as the number of injuries is believed to be up to 10 persons

Continue to follow our page for updated information as it becomes available.

—–

Officials note that everyone needs to avoid Fountain Run Road/Stanford Street area outside of Gamaliel for the next several hours as first responders are on the scene of an accident resulting in multiple injuries.

Please allow officials the time to get the area cleared and all the patients the treatment they need.