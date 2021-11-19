50  YRS   Oct 21, 1971

Faye Pare of Gamaliel joined the gospel group, The Good News Singers, as their pianist. The group’s other members are from Glasgow. Mrs. Pare is well- known for her work with the Pare Children Singers and other music groups.

Dr. W. Lynwood Montell’s book, “The Saga of Coe Ridge: A study of Oral History” was one of thirty-three finalists in the 1970 Southern Books Competition sponsored by the Southeast Library Association. Montell, who is a Monroe County native, is the former Academic Vice-President of Campbellsville College.

James Parker Crews, M.D., recently opened an office in Cave City. Crews is a member of the Tompkinsville Class of 1958. He is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and Tulane University School of Medicine.

One of these five senior candidates will be crowned Gamaliel Homecoming Queen. The candidates are Jane Barnes, Mitzie Emberton, Dianne Isenberg, Pamela McPherson, and Diane Russell.

Vocational School organized FBLA clubs for Tompkinsville and Gamaliel. Gamaliel officers are: Joyce Jones, Joy Hanks, Sabrina Ford, Mitzi Emberton, Gayle Harlin, Jane Barnes, Shirley Turner, Vickie Pitcock, and Pam McPherson. The Tompkinsville club officers are: Barbara Cleary, Carolyn Rich, Connie Bartley, Sue Gearlds, Jennifer McMillian, Regina Graves, Bonnie Sprowls, Janet Sheffield, and Patricia Emberton.