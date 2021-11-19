50 years ago   Oct 28,1971

Fountain Run will soon have a new factory -thanks to the community working together on the project. The Colonial Roth Manufacturing Company of Tennessee has made it known they would be ready to soon begin operations if a building was available. The Fountain Run Development Company was formed by the citizens of the community and purchased the Farmers Bank Building owned by the Comer estate in Tennessee and an adjoining building owned by Edison Hughes. The money for the purchase was $10,000.00 and was donated by citizens in the area. The plant will employ 40 or more and will manufacture men’s and women’s clothing.

Gayle Harlin, daughter of Mr and Mrs. Bill Harlin, of Gamaliel was selected runner-up in the Queen contest at the District Farm Bureau meeting. She was representing Monroe County and Ferrell Isenberg, son of Mr and Mrs. Edgar Isenberg represented the county in the King Contest.

Mildred Bedford was named “Women of Achievement” by the Tompkinsville Business and Professional Women’s Club. Susan Howard presented her with the award.

Kim Howard was crowned homecoming queen at the Bears Homecoming Game. Senior Co-Captain Harold Carter presented the queen with her crown.

The Tompkinsville Cheerleaders brought home the second- place trophy from their competition in Bowling Green. Members of the squad are Sharon Walden, Sheila Dickerson, Joni Short, Shari Chappell, Diane Dicken, and Sheila Chappell.