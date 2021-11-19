25 years Oct 17, 1996

Monroe County High School Homecoming royalty was crowned during the halftime of the Monroe County- Adair County football game. Tammy King was crowned queen, 1st runner-up was Angela Combs, Chasity Smith was the 2nd place winner, and Nikki Johnson was the 3rd runner-up.

Polly Baker and Joy Ryherd were installed as new officers in the Monroe County Homemakers Council. They join Glenda Lyons, Rita Grider, and Anna Ritter as officers of the club.

Mr. and Mrs. Morris Pickerell, Sr. celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. Morris Pickerell and Minnie Perkins were married in Tompkinsville by Bro. Carter on Oct. 18, 1939.

Johnny Mac and Joyce Ford celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Oct.24. They were married at the United Methodist Church in Tompkinsville by Bro. Julius Carter. Pamela Marrs and Jim D. Ford were their witnesses.

Winners of the Watermelon Festival Double Tennis Tournament in September were Jill Pitcock and Erica McCreary in first place and runner-ups were Nikki Johnson and Lori Deckard.

Members of the 1996 Monroe County High School Cross Country Team were: Jonathan Copass, Jonathan Cleary, Chase Moore, Billy Rich, Kelly Casteel, and Zack Grace. Dwayne Murray was the coach.