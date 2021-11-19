25 years ago Oct. 24, 1996

Monroe County, Kentucky and Clay County, Tennessee again brought home the top honors at a marble competition- this time in the World Ringer Marble Tournament held in Frederick County, Maryland. Nathan Thompson took first place in the male division and Welsey Thompson brought home the fifth- place award, both are Monroe Countians. In the female division, Amanda Burns placed first and Mollie Reecer was second-both are from Clay County.

Rosie Gentry celebrated her 90th birthday at her home in Tompkinsville on Saturday the 26th. Her children hosted the event. She and her husband, the late Tom Gentry, had nine children, of which eight of them are still living.

Chelsea Mikayla Denhard arrived at Bowling Green Medical Center on Sept. 17, 1996. She is the daughter of Jeff and Michelle Denhard.

The Gamaliel Lions Club celebrated its 50th anniversary by honoring the surviving charter members of the club. They were Glen Jackson, Leland Huffer, Arvie Goad, Levy Belcher, Morris Carder, and Lester Agers.

Bronson Butler, age 11, shot his first deer, a 78 lb. doe shot with a muzzle-loader. He is the son of Ronnie and Pam Butler.