Halloween activites update

UPDATE: We will continually update this as we get more information – there have been some location changes due to impending weather tomorrow.

——–

Halloween weekend coming!

There are so many great activities planned for this weekend!

Organized activities for Tompkinsville, Gamaliel and Fountain Run are on Saturday, Oct. 30

Saturday: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Trick or treat at Police Department with special guests, Jack Skeleton and Grim Reaper from 4-6) 2 p.m. Falloween – Trunk or treat/Tompkinsville; costume contest; free hotdogs on square Zombie Walk (come to the Famers Market and mingle)

4 p.m. Trunk or Treat at Gamaliel Fire Hall (rain moves event inside the fire hall) 4 p.m. Trunk or Treat at Gamaliel First Baptist (Rain Cancels) 4 p.m. Trunk or Treat at Fountain Run First Baptist Church (Moved from soccer complex into the CLC building)

Sunday: 5-7 p.m. First Baptist Church in Tompkinsville Trunk or Treat in the parking lot. 2-4 p.m. Trick or Treat Celina (Clay County, Tenn.)

—- In our story last week, we pointed out that “Fall-o-ween and Halloween activities are set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 throughout the County.” That article was only pointing out the activities which were submitted for publication and promotion and gave details of those.

TOMPKINSVILLE CITY RESIDENTS: The notification of trick-or-treating being set for Saturday, Oct. 30 was on your water/gas bills, according to residents.

We have not been notified about other cities or the county in general – so please take your little ghosts and goblins to their normal haunts for their own Trick-or-Treat whenever you’d like – I know a lot of the normal “trick-or-treat favorite places” are hoping to see you.