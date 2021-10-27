Ground broken for new Joint Force Headquarters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Army and Air National Guard officials along with civilian state leadership were all on hand as ground was broken for the new Joint Force Headquarters building at the Boone National Guard Center on Tuesday.

Gov. Andy Beshear was among those wielding shovels for the event. “Today I’m proud to join the Kentucky National Guard to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Joint Force Headquarters facility, a project 20 years in the making. This facility will make a difference in the way our brave Guard members serve and protect Kentuckians; and there is no better time than after this challenging year to ensure these heroes have the resources they need to serve.”

During his remarks, he also thanked the Soldiers and Airmen for their hard work and dedication over the last 18 months aiding with COVID-19 response as well as the many other missions accomplished.

The largely federally funded building’s construction is expected to be complete by September of 2023. The two-story facility will consist of some 67,725 square feet and will consolidate the locations of the command group’s Army and Air assets.

“Up to this point, Joint Force Headquarters has done a phenomenal job with its distributed locations we operate from,” said Brig. Gen. Steve King, construction and facility officer. “This facility will allow our Adjutant General to conduct mission command over our Army National Guard forces out of one facility and have his key personnel there available to him in this structure. If you look at the missions the Guard has responded to, not only globally but domestically, we have a high operational tempo and this facility will make us that much better and that much more efficient.”

Prior to the ground-breaking ceremony, the governor promoted Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton to Major General. The newly promoted Adjutant General spoke on the importance of the new facility and how it will add to the legacy of what is an ever-changing role of the National Guard.

“This shows the evolution of the Kentucky National Guard as a viability entity, not just for the Commonwealth but nationally for the Department of Defense), Lamberton stated. “It’s projects like this that allow us to keep moving forward.”

The building will sit on the former site of the Combined Support Maintenance Shop, which was the very first building constructed at Boone Center. Built in 1958, it was finally removed in 2018 to prepare for the new JFHQ building. The CSMS is now located at the Richmond Field Maintenance shop 4.

In closing his remarks, General Lamberton told the crowd his first job with the Kentucky Guard was at the old CSMS, and that he has a rare opportunity to finish his career in the same location he started it.