Glasgow Christmas Parade

Applications, along with a $15 entry fee must be received by Friday, November 5, 2021; they may be submitted to the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce located at 118 E Public Square in downtown Glasgow. You may call the Chamber office at 651-3161 for further information. After Friday, November 5, an entry fee of $30 will be charged. Absolutely no applications will be accepted after Friday, November 19, 2021 at 12:00 pm. Units that do not complete an application by this time cannot be in the Christmas Parade.

Contact Chamber Office to obtain an application.

The theme for this year’s parade is Candy Land and the Grand Marshal will be Haylin Adams