FEMA will assist with funeral expenses for COVID-related deaths
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is providing financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses, through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Having a death in the family due to COVID is hard enough, said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Funeral expenses on top of it can be enough to hit the families even harder. FEMA is willing to pay some of those costs for you, if you have gone through this.”
Covered for reimbursement are funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020. They include, but are not limited to:
–Transfer of remains.
–Casket or urn.
–Burial plot or cremation niche.
–Marker or headstone.
–Use of funeral home equipment and staff.
–Cremation or interment costs.
–Costs associated with producing and certifying death certificates.
To be eligible for reimbursement, the death must have occurred in the United States, the death certificate must indicate the death was caused by or attributed to COVID-19, and the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, although the deceased need not be one.
“We’ve lost more than 9,000 Kentuckians,” Beshear said. “So far, the families of about 4,300 have registered for this assistance, so a lot of people are going through the process. Of those, 2,500 have received assistance for a total of more than $18 million. If the applicant has all the required documentation, it only takes about 20 days to get the funding.”
While the application includes family income, FEMA says the reimbursement is not income-based. Any money received is from such things as burial insurance or other financial assistance.
Eligible funeral expenses incurred by the applicant will be reimbursed at 100% federal funding of costs.
Beshear added, “It should be your decision, if you have already gone through this and want to apply for those funds. But I want you to know that they are there. If you’re already struggling and you’re struggling more to do right by your loved one, please take advantage of this program and let the federal government lessen some of the financial burden that you face.”
You can call (844) 684-6333 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. (ET), Monday through Friday. For faster service and more information on the program, go to DisasterAssistance.gov.