Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expanded in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Early Learning announced on Tuesday the statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book donation program in the state.

“I’m so excited and want to thank everyone partnering with us to make more dreams come true for children and families in Kentucky,” Parton said.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by giving books each month to children five years old and younger, free of charge to families, through funding shared by the legendary singer, Kentucky state government, and local community partnerships.

“Exposing a child to books and reading is significant to their success in academics and life,” said Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass. “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library puts books in the hands of children at a young age, opening the doors to possibilities. At KDE, we are excited to be a part of expanding the Imagination Library across Kentucky to reach more children, because all children should have access to books and doors that they can open.”

The Imagination Library of Kentucky expansion will focus on reaching more children and families to increase registration in existing Imagination Library Programs in the state.

They also seek more community partners to start new Imagination Library programs in Kentucky. These local partners are the heart of the program. They promote the program online and at in-person events, fundraise and enroll children who live within their geographical area.

The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has gifted well over 170 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.8 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month.

According to the KDE, the impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics.

Learn more and enroll now by visiting https://imaginationlibrary.com/Kentucky, and continue to check as the program expands across the state.