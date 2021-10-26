50 years ago

50 years ago, September 23, 1971

The Gamaliel School Gym building process is coming along on schedule. Douglas Hale of Halco Construction said they were hoping to get the walls and roof before winter begins. He also reported that the work on S.D,.Harlin building will begin soon as the building site is ready.

Houchens Market’s sale ad has chuck roast for .68 per pound, bacon for . 59 per pound, Scotts toilet tissue – 4 rolls for .39 and you get 50 extra green stamps with a purchase of $5.00 or more.

Gamaliel High School elected officers this week and the senior class officers are president- Clark Cox; vice president- Doyle Wilson; secretary- Mitzi Emberton; treasurer- Joy Hanks; reporters- Connie Schepke and Gayle Harlin; song leaders- Ancil Crowe and Carol Turner; recreation leader, Pam McPherson: sergeant-at-arms- Charles Crowe. Gary York was elected junior class president; Ferrell Isenberg- sophomore president; and Peggy Howard-freshman president.

FHA officers attended the district FHA leadership conference in Bowling Green,. Among those attending were: Karen Walden, Sue Thompson, Sue Carole Gearlds, Becky Harlan, and Susan Kirkpatrick.