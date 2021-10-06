Call it a comeback: Beshear touts return of kynect health exchange

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kynect, the state-based health insurance exchange, reopens Nov. 1 providing Kentuckians with access to health coverage and other benefits beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Following approval by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Kentuckians will be able to access and compare state-managed health care options, apply for coverage and complete their enrollment in one online location.

“Quality health care is a basic human right, and never has that need been more evident than during the COVID-19 global health pandemic,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We can’t succeed in building a better Kentucky if our people are not healthy and ready to work.

“Kynect was a lifesaver for so many when it was first offered in 2013, and we’re excited to work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring it back and make sure all Kentuckians can easily access the health plans and benefits they deserve.”

Kynect, along with Medicaid expansion, started during the administration of then-Gov. Steve Beshear, Andy Beshear’s father, after the passage of the Affordable Care Act. The state exchange was later shut down by former Gov. Matt Bevin, who moved Kentuckians to the federal health exchange.

Compared with federal exchange offerings, Kentuckians in 2022 will have more health care insurance providers and be able to tailor coverage to their unique needs. It is predicted to save Kentuckians at least $15 million a year.

People who buy commercial health plans through the federal site pay a surcharge on premiums, which will end with the state-based marketplace. The savings will be passed on to Kentuckians who buy health coverage through the marketplace.

State officials say restoring the portal and other kynect services will help Kentuckians get better access to local support throughout the application process.

In addition to Anthem’s statewide coverage and CareSource, which offers plans in 100 counties, consumers can shop for plans available in select counties from two new health insurers: Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky and Passport Health Plan by Molina.

Beginning Oct. 15, Kentuckians will be able to browse plans and explore available benefits. Enrollment for 2022 begins Nov. 1, 2021, and closes Jan. 15, 2022.