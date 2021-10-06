Collision involving commercial vehicles to close interstate for 8-12 hours

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) – A crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 65 will lead to a closure lasting hours.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash involves two semi-trucks with one overturned at mile marker 61 on I-65 Northbound.

The interstate is expected to be closed down for 8-12 hours as the crash involves hazardous materials, KSP says. No injuries were reported.

A detour is set up at Horse Cave mile marker 58 to Munfordville at the 65-mile marker

Source- WBKO