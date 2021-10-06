25 years ago September, 1996

25 years Sept 5, 1996

The first World Marble Festival will be held at Standing Stone State Park near Livingston, Tenn. on Sept 13-14, 1996. A Monroe County team is one of the favorites to win. One of the teams that will be attending is a team from England.

Kera Beth Myers and John Michael Stephens were state winners in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture”s poster and essay contest. Keri Beth was the winner of the seventh grade poster contest

and John Michael was first place in the first grade essay contest.

TES Beta officers were: Julie Curtis, president; Radford Graves, vice president; Megan Hamilton, secretary; Caitlyn McAlpin, treasurer; and Stacy Kirk, reporter.

Watermelon Festival beauty contest winners in the 12-14 year old category were:Kela Carter, first place; Lyndsey York, second and Haley Simpson, third place. The 9-11 year-old division were first place, Amy Carter; second place, Jenna Clements, and third place, Kaci Ross.

Sarah Eubank won first place junior in the state dairy judging contest at UK.

25 years Sept 12, 1996

After 18 years as a fugitive, Nickey Hale has been captured and is being brought back to Monroe County. He was arrested in Nevada, reportedly on a DUI charge and when arresting officers checked the National Crime Information Center and contacted Sheriff Bev McClendon. Hale was charged in connection with the death of Jim Thompson, who was shot during an apparent robbery of Crowe’s General Store on July 28, 1078. One of the suspects was Hale, who has been missing since that night. Both Hale and another suspect, Ricky Copass, was indicted in connection of the murder/robbery. Copass was tried in August 1980 and found not guilty.

Peoples Bank of Tompkinsville will move to their new building on Main Street this weekend. The bank will hold an open house on Sunday.

Angie Hurt and Jonathan Ford will wed on Sept 21, 1996, at United Methodist Church in Tompkinsville.

Trevor Brock Gentry, Lucus Eugene Copas, and Jon Peyton Hammer birth announcements were published in the Sept 12th issue.

Watermelon Festival Horseshoe Tournament winners were: doubles- Junior Hagan and Doyle Turner, first; Timmy Jackson and Ravy Watson, second and third was Bobby Hagan and Jimmy Simmons. Singles Division was Keith Wallace, first, Bobby Hagan, second, and third, Ernest Hale.

25 years Sept 19, 1996

Work is underway to replace the bridge over Mill Creek on Tompkinsville-Gamaliel road. Plans are to build a detour and build a temporary bridge to use when the permanent bridge is being built.

The Kentucky team came in third place in the world championship marble tournament at Standing Stone State Park. The Monroe County team won first in “rolley-hole” and “ringer” but the Maryland Team placed first in the points system and Tennessee came in second. The Kentucky team consists of Michael and Joseph Bowman, Doug Tooley, Haven Page, and Nathan and Wesley Thompson.

Mary Monday celebrated her 70th birthday on Sept.11 but she was surprised with a large number of well-wishers at a Sept 15 surprise birthday party at her home.

Dale and Brenda Clarkson celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. They were married in Livingston, Tenn on Sept 19, 1966.

Monroe County Farm Bureau recognized their 1996 scholarship recipients at their annual meeting. They were Matthew Graves, Leslie Ford, and Nathan Harlan.

Gamaliel Elementary School announced that Holly Hunt was their top-point winner in their Accelerated Reading Program.

25 years September 26 1996

-Kentucky State Police escorted Nickey Hale to Monroe Circuit Court for his arraignment in a murder case from 1978 He has been extradited from Nevada. He pled not guilty on the charges of the murder of Jim Thompson and burglary in the first degree. No bond was set and he is scheduled to reappear for pre-trial on October 30.

-Myrna Herron, Monroe County Extension agent for home economics, received the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Science Continued Excellence Award. The association recognizes three agents each year for outstanding service. This is the second time that Herron has received this award.

-Gamaliel Lions Club celebrates 50 years of service to the community. They received their charter on Sept.26, 1946, with 23 charter members. Two of those members are still active in the club today, Morris Carder and Glen Jackson.

-Mary Catherine Bush and Jimmie Brian Celsor were married on July 25, 1996, at Scottsville Baptist Church.

-Monroe County High School Marching Band recently selected their bandsmen of the week. Members receiving the recognition were Veronica Kaylor, Seith Netherton, Joni Ford, Chase Comer, and Nick Baker.

-Greenworld Florist celebrated Good Neighbor Day. Virginia King of Greenworld gave away