A fighting spirit may be Cardinals’ identity this season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Personnel for college football teams turn over significantly from season to season and each new year brings a different personality, chemistry and identity or defining characteristics.

At this still-early stage of the season, most teams across the country are still searching for their traits they will become known for, but according to a couple of players, Louisville (3-1, 1-0) isn’t among them. Quarterback Malik Cunningham and running back Maurice Burkley believe the Cardinals have already established who they are going to be throughout the season.

Fighters.

In narrow victories over Central Florida and Florida State, both of which could have gone either way and the latter of which snapped a six-game losing streak on the road over two seasons, the Cards have shown their resilience, determination and toughness.

And there’s no doubt they’ll need more of the same if they’re going to survive their matchup against No. 24 (4-0, 2-0) Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, N.C.

UofL is one-third of the way through its season and has bounced back admirably from the opening blowout loss to Ole Miss by putting together its first three-game winning streak under third-year coach Scott Satterfield.

And even though the Ole Miss situation was virtually hopeless after intermission, the Cards went toe-to-toe with the Rebels in the second half, outscoring them 24-17.

“We learned that we’re not going to quit, whether it be against Ole Miss, or any of the teams we play against,” Burkley said after the 31-23 win over the Seminoles last Saturday. “We haven’t quit yet, and that’s what I love about this team. We keep fighting until the last second and the last down.”

Burkley certainly practices what he preaches, with his persistence in overcoming an injury enabling him to return this season and contend for playing time in the backfield.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Chicago native missed the last two games in 2020 with a hip injury and underwent surgery, then decided to return for his redshirt senior season. Going into the FSU game he had carried the ball just once in three games, but gained 45 yards on 11 tries.

“Burkley had a bad injury last year in the Syracuse game, and did a great job in the offseason to get healed up,” Satterfield said. “One thing about Maurice is you can count on him. He’s very steady Eddy to me. He’s going to work you hard, he’s going to know what to do. Nothing flashy, but he gives you good plays and good minutes out there, so he’s a valuable part of our team. You know when he’s called upon he’ll give you everything he has.”

As the leader of the team as a captain, Cunningham sets the tone not only for the offense but also for the entire squad, and he too likes what he sees with the Cards’ fighting spirit.

“This team is never going to stop fighting, and that’s what I like about them,” he said. “There’s no pointing fingers, we’re in this thing together, down to the last second. There’s so much fight in this team. I love these guys, I love our coaches. They put it on us every day; they preach finishing, and that’s what we did.”

Cunningham was referring to the FSU win, but the Cards finished even bigger against UCF when freshman linebacker Jaylin Alderman took a pass interception 66 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.

Furthermore, the Ole Miss defeat doesn’t look quite as bad now with the Rebels ranked 12th nationally at 3-0 and leading the nation in both scoring (52.7 ppg) and total offense (635.3 ypg).

“I’ll take 3-1, and I think Ole Miss is a pretty good football team,” Satterfield said. “One-third done with the season and we’ve got a lot to build off of. Let’s continue to get better.”

The fight Burkley and Cunningham referred to extends beyond 60 minutes against an opponent every weekend. It also applies to players who are asked to step up to replace fallen comrades, of which there have been too many recently. The injury bug started with offensive linemen Michael Gonzalez and Adonis Boone, who missed the UCF game. Then it took a more serious turn when linebacker Monty Montgomery was lost for the season with a torn ACL on the final play of the game and wide receiver/punt returner Braden Smith suffered torn ligaments in his knee against FSU and is also out the rest of the way.

On a brighter note, running backs Hassan Hall and Trevion Cooley are expected back against Wake Forest after Cooley sat out against the Seminoles and Hall played only the first half. Satterfield said there is also a chance that wide receiver Shai Werts, who hasn’t played since Ole Miss, will return this week.

No matter what happens in the injury department, Satterfield says his players are trained to respond positively and productively.

“The way we prepare or guys and the way they get out and play, we talk to them all the time about how they are one play away from being in the game and they have to prepare and be ready to go at every position,” Satterfield said. “Because you never know what position an injury is going to happen. As coaches, we try to create depth. That’s why we bring certain players in and sometimes there is a player down in the depth chart, but all of a sudden after an injury or two, he has to be ready to go. So you never know when your time is going to come. Our guys have done a really good job of that, preparing and getting ready to go when it is their time.”